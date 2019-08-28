Log in
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conference

08/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

© Business Wire 2019
