Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/04/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 838 M
EBIT 2019 2 717 M
Net income 2019 1 905 M
Finance 2019 535 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,30x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 21 342 M
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 157,10  $
Last Close Price 95,18  $
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-2.24%21 342
CSL LIMITED29.63%73 471
BIOGEN INC.-27.74%40 106
GRIFOLS25.02%18 786
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%14 835
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-13.90%13 156
