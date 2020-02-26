Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Log in
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

(ALXN)
02/26/2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2020
