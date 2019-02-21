Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alexion Pharmaceuticals    ALXN

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

(ALXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that management will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
04:31pALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Health..
BU
02/12ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Creation of New Roles on Executive Leadershi..
BU
02/06ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/04ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Highlight Rare Disease Portfolio at Investor Day
AQ
02/04ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports 4Q Loss
DJ
02/04ALEXION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/01ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Highlight Rare Disease Portfolio at Investor Day
BU
01/31ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : and Caelum Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Devel..
BU
01/29ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 743 M
EBIT 2019 2 564 M
Net income 2019 1 627 M
Finance 2019 1 884 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,62
P/E ratio 2020 15,68
EV / Sales 2019 5,72x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 29 015 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS33.36%29 015
BIOGEN11.38%65 929
CSL LIMITED0.10%60 139
GRIFOLS4.06%16 624
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL10.38%16 143
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%10 848
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.