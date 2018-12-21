Log in
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS (ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEO Conference

12/21/2018

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEO Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 a.m., ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 058 M
EBIT 2018 2 107 M
Net income 2018 245 M
Debt 2018 1 267 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 137,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
EV / Sales 2018 5,88x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 22 582 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-15.36%22 582
BIOGEN-8.24%58 899
CSL LIMITED24.31%56 545
GRIFOLS-7.92%15 769
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-3.69%15 283
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD--.--%10 330
