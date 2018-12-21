Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEO Conference

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Healthcare CEO Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 a.m., ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]

