Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Virtual Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

© Business Wire 2020
