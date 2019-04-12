Log in
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report First Quarter Results on Thursday, April 25, 2019

04/12/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the US financial markets open on April 25, 2019. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial 866-762-3111 (USA) or 210-874-7712 (International), conference ID 1692605 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 748 M
EBIT 2019 2 558 M
Net income 2019 1 635 M
Finance 2019 1 554 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,33
P/E ratio 2020 15,73
EV / Sales 2019 6,14x
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
Capitalization 30 709 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS45.13%30 709
CSL LIMITED7.47%64 650
BIOGEN-22.30%45 996
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%21 204
GRIFOLS9.00%17 192
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.8.40%15 845
