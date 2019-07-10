Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alexion Pharmaceuticals    ALXN

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

(ALXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the US financial markets open on July 24, 2019. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00am Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial 866-762-3111 (USA) or 210-874-7712 (International), conference ID 5564357 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
06:31aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results On Wednesday, Ju..
BU
07/03ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab) Receives Marketing Authorizat..
BU
06/29ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : and Minoryx Therapeutics to Present at SMi's Orphan Dr..
AQ
06/28Sarepta surges after Pfizer gene therapy data raises safety concerns
RE
06/27ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Says FDA Approves Soliris for Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
DJ
06/27ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Alexion Receives FDA Approval of SOL..
BU
06/21ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Applic..
AQ
06/20ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Gets FDA Priority Review of Ultomiris in Kidney Disord..
DJ
06/20ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Applic..
BU
06/19ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : ULTOMIRIS Receives Marketing Authorization from Japan'..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 773 M
EBIT 2019 2 624 M
Net income 2019 1 767 M
Finance 2019 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,86x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
Capitalization 28 191 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 162  $
Last Close Price 126  $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS28.70%29 218
CSL LIMITED18.82%70 914
BIOGEN-22.17%45 420
GRIFOLS22.14%18 906
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%17 688
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-2.37%14 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About