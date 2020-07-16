Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the US financial markets open on July 30, 2020. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial (866) 762-3111 (USA) or (210) 874-7712 (International), conference ID 6053185 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-E]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005175/en/