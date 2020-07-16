Log in
Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, July 30, 2020

07/16/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the US financial markets open on July 30, 2020. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial (866) 762-3111 (USA) or (210) 874-7712 (International), conference ID 6053185 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-E]


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 380 M - -
Net income 2020 2 007 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 541 M 24 541 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 082
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 139,29 $
Last Close Price 111,13 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aradhana Sarin President & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Brian M. Goff Chief Commercial, Global Operations Officer & EVP
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.39%24 541
CSL LIMITED4.20%91 494
BIOGEN INC.-4.64%46 176
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.72.98%41 230
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.155.40%29 036
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.50.73%26 012
