Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alexion Pharmaceuticals    ALXN

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS (ALXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alexion Pharmaceuticals : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 before the US financial markets open on October 24, 2018. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial 866-762-3111 (USA) or 210-874-7712 (International), conference ID 5947065 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-G]


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
10:31pALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, Oct..
BU
10/01ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Acquire Syntimmune
AQ
10/01ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series, ..
AQ
10/01Blueprint Medicines unveils preclinical data for rare bone disease program
AQ
09/28NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Tsla, nvda
AQ
09/27ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Correction to Alexion to Buy Syntimmune Stories on Sep..
DJ
09/27TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Aldeyra Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmace..
AC
09/26ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Successful Phase 3 PREVENT Study of Soliris ..
AQ
09/26S&P 500 MOVERS : Ctas, scg
AQ
09/26NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Ctas, alxn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update 
09/27Best And Worst-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Over The Last 20 Years And Ho.. 
09/26Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) CEO Ludwig Hantson on Acquisition of Syn.. 
09/26BIOTECH ANALYSIS CENTRAL PHARMA NEWS : Gilead's New Move, Sarepta's Hold Removal.. 
09/26Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) To Acquire Syntimmune For $1.2B - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 042 M
EBIT 2018 2 017 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Debt 2018 1 083 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 72,66
P/E ratio 2019 22,35
EV / Sales 2018 7,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Capitalization 30 467 M
Chart ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig N. Hantson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Richard Brennan Chairman
Paul J. Clancy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Orloff Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Andreas Rummelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS14.32%30 467
BIOGEN10.73%71 059
CSL LIMITED40.50%64 618
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL11.79%17 702
GRIFOLS-5.47%16 445
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC--.--%11 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.