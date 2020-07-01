Alexium International : FLAME-RETARDANT MATTRESS SOCK PASSES UL FLAMMABILITY TRIAL

Highlights

• Prototype passed key flammability test and meets regulatory requirements

• Alexiflam® NF technology enables a cotton-based, sustainable and safe solution

• Solution removes problematic fiberglass shards out of the bedroom

Melbourne (Australia), Greer (South Carolina, US) - 31 May 2020: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) announced that prototype foam mattresses using fire socks treated with Alexiflam® NF have passed flammability testing required by US federal safety standards in 16 CFR 1633.

Underwriter Laboratories (UL), an independent third party, conducted the testing. As regulated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the UL testing confirmed that the barrier treated with Alexiflam® NF met all regulatory requirements and passed the rigorous flammability test protocol. Flame-retardant treatments reduce the chances of a fire starting and delay the spread of fire once it starts.

'Current FR sock solutions use fiberglass technology to pass fire standards,' said Allen Reihman, Alexium's Chief Commercial Officer. 'Consumers are concerned with the health effects of shards of tiny glass that can migrate through the home.'

Mattress suppliers and brands are seeking solutions to this problem, and socks treated with Alexiflam® NF contain no fiberglass. By treating natural cotton instead of synthetic materials, Alexiflam® NF provides a solution that is both sustainable and safe. Moreover, Alexiflam® NF solutions are more affordable than fiberglass alternatives.

'Passing this critical safety test is a major milestone in our commercialization of Alexiflam® NF and validates our unwavering focus on innovation,' said Dr. Robert Brookings, Alexium Chief Executive Officer. 'We're progressing according to our growth plan by demonstrating our ability to successfully bring new product solutions to market quickly that align with customer needs. At this stage we will begin working with our current and new customers on how they can use the FR cotton socks in their product lines.'

About Alexium International Group Limited

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) is a performance chemicals provider for advanced materials applications with a focus on flame retardancy and thermal management. The Company is driven by an innovation model for addressing market gaps with patent-protected technologies. These environmentally friendly solutions have applications for several industries and can be customized to meet customer needs. Key markets for Alexium are military uniforms, workwear, and bedding products. Alexium brands include Alexicool® and Alexiflam®. For additional information about Alexium, please visit www.alexiuminternational.com.

