Alexium International : Full Repayment of GPB Debt & New Convertible Note with CCP

Perth (Australia), Greer (South Carolina, US) - 17 January 2020: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) today announced that the Company has fully repaid the debt to GPB. For details on the debt repayment and the new convertible note with CCP, please click here.

About Alexium International Group Limited

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) holds proprietary patent applications for novel technologies developed to provide flame retardancy for a wide range of materials. These environmentally friendly flame retardants have applications for several industries and can be customized. Further, Alexium has developed products for a range of other applications including phase-change materials, water repellents, antimicrobials, and combinations thereof. Alexium also holds patents for a process developed initially by the U.S. Department of Defense, which allows for the surface modification and attachment of nanoparticles or multiple chemical functional groups to surfaces or substrates to provide functions such as fire retardancy, water proofing, oil proofing, and antimicrobial treatments. Applications under development include but are not limited to textiles, packaging, electronics, and building materials. Alexium's chemical treatments are currently marketed as Alexicool® and Alexiflam®.

US Contact:

Mark Wise

Vice President, Investor Relations

mwise@alexiumintl.wpengine.com