Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alexium International Group Limited    AJX   AU000000AJX6

ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(AJX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10
0.061 AUD   --.--%
12:38aALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Results of Meeting
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Substantial Holder Notices
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Full Repayment of GPB Debt & New Convertible Note with CCP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexium International : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:38am EST

Perth (Australia), Greer (South Carolina, US) - 22 January 2020: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) today held its 2020 General Meeting. For details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution, please click here.

About Alexium International Group Limited

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX) holds proprietary patent applications for novel technologies developed to provide flame retardancy for a wide range of materials. These environmentally friendly flame retardants have applications for several industries and can be customized. Further, Alexium has developed products for a range of other applications including phase-change materials, water repellents, antimicrobials, and combinations thereof. Alexium also holds patents for a process developed initially by the U.S. Department of Defense, which allows for the surface modification and attachment of nanoparticles or multiple chemical functional groups to surfaces or substrates to provide functions such as fire retardancy, water proofing, oil proofing, and antimicrobial treatments. Applications under development include but are not limited to textiles, packaging, electronics, and building materials. Alexium's chemical treatments are currently marketed as Alexicool® and Alexiflam®.

US Contact:

Mark Wise
Vice President, Investor Relations
mwise@alexiumintl.wpengine.com

Disclaimer

Alexium International Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GROU
12:38aALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Results of Meeting
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Substantial Holder Notices
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Full Repayment of GPB Debt & New Convertible Note with C..
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : New Issue Announcements – Appendix 3B
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Close of Entitlement Offer & Subscriptions
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Letter to Shareholders from the Chair
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement & Acceptance Form Online Access
PU
02/06ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL : Dispatch of Prospectus
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2012 -
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales2012 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capitalization 38,7 M
Chart ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alexium International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Brookins Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Rosheen Garnon Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Lewis Chief Financial Officer
Richard Estes Vice President-Research & Development
Stephen A. Cheney Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALEXIUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED5.00%23
ECOLAB INC.6.55%57 499
GIVAUDAN8.08%30 765
SIKA AG0.28%25 588
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.89%15 419
SYMRISE3.62%13 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group