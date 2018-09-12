Alfa Laval : Wins SEK 100 Million Energy Efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the US. The order has a value of approximately SEK 100 million. It is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2018 and 2019.

The order comprises Alfa Laval Niagara evaporative air cooler systems which will be used in different steps of the gas fractionation process; in the refrigeration system to separate the natural gas into its pure component streams – propane, butane, isobutane – and in the cooling process, to safely cool the natural gas liquids.

"I am very pleased to announce this order for our Niagara systems," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Gas processing is very dependent on safe and reliable equipment and this order confirms that we can meet the oil and gas industry's high demands in that area."

Did you know that… propane and butane can be separated from the natural gas and then used, for example, as feed stock for petrochemical plants, for household heating or as fuel for vehicles?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31



Gabriella Grotte

Investor Relations Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Mobile: +46-709-78-74-82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-100-million-energy-efficiency-order,c2616223

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-100-million-energy-efficiency-order-300711007.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval