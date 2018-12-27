Log in
Alfa Laval : Wins SEK 60 Million Food Order

12/27/2018 | 08:51am CET

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply separation equipment to a food processing company in the US. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million. It is booked in the Decanter unit of the Food & Water Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2019.

The order comprises different types of separation equipment to a food processing company in the US.  

"I am very pleased to announce this large order for our separation equipment. Our broad product range for the food industry is recognized for its reliability and efficiency - and it plays a vital role for safe and hygienic processes," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.  

Did you know that… Alfa Laval was founded in 1883 and was based on the innovation of the continuous separator suitable for the dairy industry? 

About Alfa Laval                                                                                                         

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

www.alfalaval.com 

For more information please contact: 

Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31
Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfalaval-wins-sek-60-million-food-order,c2707643

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-60-million-food-order-300770918.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


© PRNewswire 2018
