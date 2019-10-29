Published on 29 October 2019, 7:30 CET

Alfen Capital Markets Day - continued strong revenue and profitability growth, FY outlook reiterated

ALMERE, THE NETHERLANDS - Alfen N.V. (AEX: ALFEN), specialist in energy solutions for the future, today hosts its Capital Markets Day in London and presents a trading update showing continued strong revenue and profitability growth in the third quarter of 2019. The company reconfirms its revenue outlook for FY 2019.

During the Capital Markets Day, Alfen's management will present the company's strategy, key developments since its listing in March 2018, a trading update as well as developments in each of its business lines Smart grids, EV charging and Energy storage.

The company shows strong growth, with revenues of €95.9 million (Smart grids: €73.9 million, EV charging: €16.3 million, Energy storage: €5.7 million) in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 42% compared to the first nine months of 2018. Profitability further increased, with gross margin of 35.8% and adjusted EBITDA[1] of 8.4% of revenues (€8.1 million) in the first nine months of 2019, further up from 7.9% in the first half year of 2019[2]. For the full year of 2019, the company reconfirms its revenue outlook of €135 million to €145 million.

Today's program will start at 9:00 GMT and all presentation materials, including details of Alfen's Q3 2019 performance, are available on the website ir.alfen.com.

Marco Roeleveld, CEO of Alfen: 'I am pleased to be hosting our first Capital Markets Day, in which we will provide insights in our markets, business model, performance and strategy going forward. We have clear strategic objectives in place and are focused on delivering continued profitable growth. This is demonstrated by our strong year-to-date performance with a topline growth of 42% and a further improvement of our profitability. We have a leading position in the market, supported by a strong focus on innovations across our business lines Smart grids, EV charging and Energy storage. Our unique positioning in the heart of the energy transition positions us well to benefit from favourable market trends, further bolstered by internationalisation, cross-sell and expanding our service offering.'

Netherlands-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With its 80-years' history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. Alfen designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see Alfen's website at: www.alfen.com .

