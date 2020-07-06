Log in
Alfen N : EGM appoints Eline Oudenbroek and Willem Ackermans as members of the Supervisory Board

07/06/2020 | 09:49am EDT

Published on 6 July 2020, 15:40 CEST

Alfen N.V. ('Alfen') announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has today appointed Eline Oudenbroek and Willem Ackermans as members of Alfen's Supervisory Board for respectively a three-year and four-year term.

Having served as Supervisory Board members for more than two years since Alfen's IPO in March 2018, both Erwin Riefel and Edmond van der Arend have stepped down. This is in line with the arrangements in the relationship agreement between Alfen and Infestos, as previously disclosed, which terminated once Infestos sold down its shareholding position in Alfen to under 15% earlier this year.

'I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both Erwin Riefel and Edmond vVan dDer Arend for their commitment and valuable contributions during a period of strong growth' said Henk ten Hove, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alfen. 'I wish them all the best for the future. I am of the opinion that the new members have the right qualification to join the Supervisory Board of the Company. They have both a broad international business experience and dealt with stakeholder management in various supervisory and advisory board positions. I consider them strong candidates with competences complementary to each other and to the Chairman.'

With the appointment of Eline Oudenbroek and Willem Ackermans, Alfen's Supervisory Board will be fully independent.

About Alfen
Netherlands-based Alfen is operating internationally in the heart of the energy transition, as a specialist in energy solutions for the future. With over 80-years' history, Alfen has a unique combination of activities. Alfen designs, develops and produces smart grids, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging equipment and combines these in integrated solutions to address the electricity challenges of its clients. Alfen has a market leading position in the Netherlands and experiences fast international growth benefitting from its first mover advantage. For further information see Alfen's website at: www.alfen.com.

For enquiries, please contact:
Investor relations:
Mr. Adriaan van Tets, Director Strategy & Communications at Alfen, phone +31 (0) 36 549 34 00, email ir@alfen.com

Hefbrugweg 28
1332 AP Almere, The Netherlands
Phone: +31 (0) 36 549 34 00
info@alfen.com / www.alfen.com

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:48:01 UTC
