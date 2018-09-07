North American Cannabis Holdings Inc : North American Cannabis Holdings Introduces New Wholesale and Online Retail Cannabis Product and Service Offering

Log in
09/07/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced launching a new website featuring the company's new wholesale and online retail cannabis product and service offering. With the new offering, the company plans to rapidly expand its wholesale operation supporting restaurants and retailers with cannabis related products and services. The company also plans to soon introduce an online portal selling cannabis related products and services direct to consumers. The online portal is designed to complement and augment offerings of North American Cannabis Holdings wholesale customers. The website launched today includes more details on the company's plans for rapid growth of its existing near $1 million annual sales base by acquiring additional wholesale capacity. An acquisition campaign is already underway. The new wholesale and online retail cannabis product and servicing offering rollout includes a plan to spinoff North American Cannabis Holdings' AmeriCanna Cafe subsidiary in a transaction that includes a dividend distribution of spinoff shares to shareholders. North American Cannabis Holdings will maintain a wholesale distribution business to the restaurant spinoff. The spinoff operation plans to expand the AmeriCanna Cafe business and diversify into additional restaurant operations. The spinoff restaurant business will exclusively utilize North American Cannabis Holdings wholesale distribution operations. More details on the spinoff expected to be completed soon, and more details on the new wholesale and online retail cannabis product and service offering are available on the new website. As even more details of the imminent spinoff and the growing wholesale and online business become available, management plans to release those details from the new website launched today.

Visit the new website at www.growusmj.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE: North American Cannabis Holdings

https://www.accesswire.com/511529/North-American-Cannabis-Holdings-Introduces-New-Wholesale-and-Online-Retail-Cannabis-Product-and-Service-Offering

© Accesswire 2018
