USMJ Announces Booming Sales of PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water On New eCommerce Site

02/05/2019 | 02:46pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) last week pre-launched its  long awaited USMJ eCommerce site for CBD products and other cannabis essentials at WWW.USMJ.COM. The site includes Puration, Inc.’s (USOTC: PURA) EVERx CBD Sports Water. The site is up now in an invitation only, password protected pre-launch to USMJ partners, vendors, media and shareholders.  “Sales from the pre-launch have been impressive,” said Steven Rash, CEO of USMJ.  “EVERx has been our leading seller and the sales can be described as nothing less than booming.”  USMJ plans to launch the site publicly later this week.

Don’t miss out on getting your 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar recently published by USMJ and on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com. Soon to be for sale on at www.usmj.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350
 

USMJ+LOGO.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Steven B. Rash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALGAE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC0
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD4.27%9 597
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 978
BALCHEM CORPORATION8.91%2 752
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO3.39%1 600
BLACKMORES LIMITED3.88%1 591
