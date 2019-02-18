Algoma Central Corporation : Announces the Algoma Conveyer is Headed for Canada

Algoma Central Corporation (“Algoma” or “the Company”) (TSX: ALC), a
leading provider of marine transportation services, today announced that
the recently completed Algoma Conveyer, the third Seawaymax Equinox
Class 740’ self-unloading dry-bulk carrier, has begun its delivery
voyage from China to Canada.
The vessel began its two month journey home, departing the Yangzijiang
shipyard on February 16, 2019. After taking fuel in the Philippines the
vessel will cross the Pacific Ocean, travelling through the Panama Canal
and from there will make its way to Canada. The vessel is expected to
arrive in early April.
“We are looking forward to the Algoma Conveyer joining our fleet for the
2019 navigation season as market demand and volumes are strong,” said
Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma. “Our Canadian crews and our
customers are excitedly awaiting the arrival of our new ship,” added Mr.
Ruhl.
The Algoma Conveyer will be the eighth Equinox Class vessel to join
Algoma’s Domestic Dry-Bulk fleet since the first vessel, the Algoma
Equinox, arrived in 2013. The Algoma Conveyer was the first and only
Equinox self-unloader partially built for Algoma by the now bankrupt
Nangtong Mingde shipyard. Algoma acquired the hull at auction in
September, 2017 and it was then taken to the Jangzijiang shipyard for
final construction. The Equinox Class fleet now includes four gearless
bulkers and four self-unloaders. Replacement of ageing ships with
modern, fuel- efficient and environmental friendly vessels enables
Algoma to better serve the evolving needs of its customers.
About Algoma Central
Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk
carriers operating on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway, including
self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product
tankers. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels
operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma,
which includes a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets operating
internationally.
