Algomaizer : Algomizer's Subsidiary Viewbix Announces the Successful Completion of a Live Interactive Video Pilot Providing a Lift of Over 500% in Performance With One of the Leading Israeli Broadcasters

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algomizer, a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ALMO), which specializes in software solutions leveraging artificial intelligence and sophisticated algorithms, announced today that its recently acquired subsidiary, Viewbix, has successfully completed a paid technology pilot with a worldwide syndicated reality TV show for one of the leading Israeli broadcasters. The broadcaster leveraged Viewbix's patented technology, which provides an interactive video platform and actionable analytics suite to enable companies the ability to drive meaningful ROI and understand the effectiveness of both their on-demand and live videos.

The results from this interactive live video pilot showed a greater than 500% improvement in performance vs standard videos without embedded interactivity. On the on-demand side, clients of Viewbix across a broad range of verticals, such as financial services, retail, education and technology, have seen a lift of over 50% in ROI leveraging interactive video integrated with Viewbix's real time analytics solution.

Viewbix is actively engaged in further discussions with this broadcaster to extend the use of Viewbix technology across a wide range of programs. The company believes that once the negotiations are completed it will represent a significant increase in annual revenue and profits.

Interactive video, in particular, has been shown to be one of if not the most effective way of driving ROI for both for on-demand and live video, which was one of the key driving factors behind Algomizer's recent acquisition of Viewbix, Ltd.

Walmart Inc., recently announced a $250m investment in a joint venture with Eko, further validating the importance and impact that interactive video technology is providing to the market. This investment not only provides another reminder as to how important the video market is, but specifically the value of interactive video.

This year has seen some significant milestones in the video market. According to eMarketer1, 2018 will see a growth of nearly 30% in video ad spend, which translates to video comprising a quarter of the total US digital ad spend. One of the main factors behind this growth is the effectiveness of video marketing. Adobe2 has reported that more than 50% of marketers worldwide have ranked video as providing the highest ROI.

Having been an early pioneer in the interactive video space and after measuring and analyzing millions of user interactions, Viewbix has determined that the most effective use of interactive video is in conjunction with a rich analytics suite that can intelligently analyze user behavior, leveraging that data to make real time changes to the interactive elements in the video. This second-by-second measurement of engagement and user actions provides companies with the ability to optimize each experience and maximize business objectives.

The combination of Algomizer's extensive experience in providing user engagement solutions combined with Viewbix's deep technical expertise in interactive video perfectly positions the combined entity to provide a full suite of services that will allow both current and future customers the ability to maximize ROI from their interactive videos, while also benefiting from the cutting-edge analytics data provided by the combined entity.

Noam Band, CEO of Algomizer, said: "Walmart's recent investment in the interactive video space further validates the Algomizer strategy of acquiring companies in high growth areas and is one of the reasons that we're extremely excited about the Viewbix acquisition. Combining Viewbix's patented technology and AI-based analytics solutions with Algomizer's current engagement-based suite of services should significantly enhance the value proposition we provide to current and future customers."

1https://www.emarketer.com/content/video-swells-to-25-of-us-digital-ad-spending

2https://theblog.adobe.com/seo-for-success-in-video-marketing/

Contact information:

contact@algomizer.com

+1-888-508-6010

http://www.algomizer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algomizers-subsidiary-viewbix-announces-the-successful-completion-of-a-live-interactive-video-pilot-providing-a-lift-of-over-500-in-performance-with-one-of-the-leading-israeli-broadcasters-300732829.html

SOURCE Algomizer Group