Algonquin Power & Utilities : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
05/08/2020 | 09:54am EDT
May 8, 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain written and oral statements contained or made in this presentation and discussion constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation and discussion include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the performance of the assets and business of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC" or the "Company"); expectations with respect to the timing and amounts of APUC's growth plans, earnings, cash flow and dividend amounts; expectations regarding APUC's liquidity position; expectations regarding APUC's Adjusted Net Earnings per share for the 2020 fiscal year; and expectations and plans with respect to current and planned capital projects and expenditures. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. APUC cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in APUC's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, APUC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The terms "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share" ("Adjusted EPS"), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA"), "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted funds from operations", "net energy sales", "net utility sales" and "divisional operating profit" (together the "Financial Measures") may be used in this presentation and discussion. The Financial Measures are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. There is no standardized measure of the Financial Measures, consequently APUC's method of calculating the Financial Measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A calculation and analysis of the Financial Measures, including a reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent, where applicable, can be found in APUC's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis. A reconciliation of certain of the Financial Measures used in the presentation to their corresponding U.S. GAAP measures can also be found in Appendix - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16 of this presentation.
All dollar amounts presented in U.S. $ unless otherwise noted
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. |Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted EBITDA and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP consolidated net earnings.
Three Months Ended March 31
(all dollar amounts in $ millions)
2020
2019
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders
$
(63.8)
$
86.4
Add (deduct):
Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest, exclusive of HLBV1
4.4
7.6
Income tax expense (recovery)
(13.7)
14.8
Interest expense on long-term debt and others
46.2
42.6
Other net losses
4.3
3.8
Change in value of investments carried at fair value2
190.8
5.8
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(0.1)
0.2
Realized loss on energy derivative contracts
(0.1)
(0.2)
Gain on foreign exchange
(4.7)
(0.5)
Depreciation and amortization
78.9
71.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
242.2
$
231.5
1
HLBV represents the value of net tax attributes earned during the period primarily from electricity generated by certain U.S. wind power and U.S. solar generation facilities. HLBV earned in the three months ended March 31, 2020
amounted to $19.9 million as compared to $21.1 million during the same period in 2019.
2
See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
2020
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. |Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Earnings
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Net Earnings and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net earnings in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table shows the reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings exclusive of these items:
(all dollar amounts in $ millions except per share information)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders
Add (deduct):
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
Realized loss on energy derivative contracts
Other losses
Gain on foreign exchange
Acquisition-related costs
Change in value of investments carried at fair value1
Other non-recurring adjustments
Adjustment for taxes related to above
Adjusted Net Earnings
Adjusted Net Earnings per share
1
See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
Three Months Ended March 31
2020
2019
$
(63.8)
$
86.4
(0.1)
0.2
(0.1)
(0.2)
0.9
0.2
(4.7)
(0.5)
-
1.9
190.8
5.8
1.0
-
(20.7)
-
$
103.3
$
93.8
$
0.19
$
0.19
2020
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. |Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Funds from Operations to Cash Flows from Operating Activities
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations and consolidated statement of cash flows. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Funds from Operations and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to funds from operations in accordance with U.S GAAP.
The following table shows the reconciliation of funds from operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations exclusive of these items:
Three Months Ended March 31
(all dollar amounts in $ millions)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
$
66.9
$
122.1
Add (deduct):
Changes in non-cash operating items
109.0
45.9
Production based cash contributions from non-controlling interests
3.4
3.6
Acquisition-related costs
-
1.9
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
179.3
$
173.5
2020
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. |Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Corporate Information
Head Office
Oakville, ON
Common Share Symbol
TSX/NYSE: AQN
Subordinated Notes Symbols
NYSE: AQNA, AQNB
Preferred Share Symbols
TSX: AQN.PR.A, AQN.PR.D
Shares Outstanding*
527,384,828
Share Price*
$13.64
Market Capitalization
$7.2 B
Dividend**
$0.5980 per share annually
Shares outstanding and closing price (NYSE) as of April 30, 2020.
