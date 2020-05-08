Algonquin Power & Utilities : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Log in
05/08/2020 | 09:54am EDT

Q1

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

May 8, 2020

10:00 a.m. ET

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain written and oral statements contained or made in this presentation and discussion constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation and discussion include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the performance of the assets and business of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC" or the "Company"); expectations with respect to the timing and amounts of APUC's growth plans, earnings, cash flow and dividend amounts; expectations regarding APUC's liquidity position; expectations regarding APUC's Adjusted Net Earnings per share for the 2020 fiscal year; and expectations and plans with respect to current and planned capital projects and expenditures. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. APUC cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in APUC's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, APUC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Q1

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The terms "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share" ("Adjusted EPS"), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA"), "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted funds from operations", "net energy sales", "net utility sales" and "divisional operating profit" (together the "Financial Measures") may be used in this presentation and discussion. The Financial Measures are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. There is no standardized measure of the Financial Measures, consequently APUC's method of calculating the Financial Measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A calculation and analysis of the Financial Measures, including a reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent, where applicable, can be found in APUC's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis. A reconciliation of certain of the Financial Measures used in the presentation to their corresponding U.S. GAAP measures can also be found in Appendix - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16 of this presentation.

All dollar amounts presented in U.S. $ unless otherwise noted

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

2

SPEAKERS AND AGENDA

Ian Robertson

Chris Jarratt

Arun Banskota

David Bronicheski

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chair

President

Chief Financial Officer

Introductory Remarks…………………….......................

Chris Jarratt

Q1 2020 Strategic Achievements……...........................

Ian Robertson

Impacts of COVID-19……………………………………....

Arun Banskota

Q1

Q1 2020 Financial Highlights…………………………….

David Bronicheski

Update on our Strategic Plan…………………………….

Ian Robertson

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

3

STRATEGIC

Q1 ACHIEVEMENTS

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

NAVIGATING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

Serving our

Customers

Supporting our

Communities

Protecting our

Employees

Q1

  • Providing safe and reliable essential services
  • Maintaining uninterrupted utility operations
  • Suspending service disconnections
  • Waiving late payment charges and suspending collection activities
  • $500,000 donation to support organizations within our communities
  • Donating 25,000 masks to help local COVID heroes
  • Implementing "work from home" policies where possible
  • Adopting social distancing requirements and restricting travel
  • Supplying customer-facing and front-line employees with PPE

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

5

Q1

2020

STRATEGIC ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Financial Performance Supports Growth in Dividend
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $242.2 million - a 5% year-over-year increase
  • Adjusted EPS1 of $0.19 - no change year-over-year
  • Annual Common Share Dividend Increase of 10%
  • Tenth consecutive year of dividend growth
  • Recent Advancements in Growth Initiatives
  • Seamless transition of recent gas utility acquisitions into operations
  • Advancement of BELCO regulatory process
  • New York American Water transaction continues to progress

1. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 of this presentation, and Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16 of this presentation.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

6

IMPACTS OF

Q1 COVID-19

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

COVID-19 RESPONSE AND IMPACT

Quick and Effective Response

• Business Continuity Plans ensure continuation of services

• No issues in delivery of mission-critical services to customers

• Implemented physical distancing protocols

• No material COVID-19 related inefficiencies during Q1

Modest Operational Effects

• Higher accounts receivable due to curtailing disconnections

• Monitoring changes in consumption patterns

• Cost reduction strategies to mitigate weather impacts

Q1

• Regulatory proceedings remain on course

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

8

FINANCIAL

Q1 PERFORMANCE

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Q1

2020

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Quarter Ended March 31

All figures are in $ millions except per share data

2020

2019

Variance

Adjusted net earnings1

103.3

93.8

10%

Per share

0.19

0.19

--

Adjusted EBITDA1

242.2

231.5

5%

Adjusted Funds from Operations1

179.3

173.5

3%

Dividend per share

0.1410

0.1282

10%

1. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 of this presentation, and Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16 of this presentation.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

10

FINANCIAL UPDATES

Secured additional

Highly committed to

Widening 2020

$1.6 billion of bank

maintaining credit

Adjusted EPS1

credit to support

metrics with target

guidance to

CapEx plan

rating of BBB flat

$0.65 - $0.70

Q1

2020

1. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 of this presentation, and Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16 of this presentation.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

11

GROWTH

Q1 UPDATE

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

ADVANCING OUR STRATEGIC PLAN

Majority of construction activities proceeding as planned

• Received force majeure from suppliers and contractors due to COVID-19

• Construction activities at major projects substantially on schedule to date

• Maverick Creek COD expected for early 2021

• Turbines expected to qualify for 100% of the PTCs

Attaining sustainability goals

• Asbury plant retired as of March 1, 2020

• Expected to reduce CO2 emissions by ~1 million metric tons per year

Shifting up to $300 million of 2020 capex into 2021

• Intended to lessen the financial and operational stresses of COVID-19

• No change to overall five-year, $9.2 billion capital plan

Q1

Committed to five-year, $9.2 billion capital investment program

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

13

UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

When

Thursday, June 4, 2020 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Where

Virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/154102435

Password: algonquin2020

Q1

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

14

Q1

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP

FINANCIAL MEASURES

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted EBITDA and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP consolidated net earnings.

Three Months Ended March 31

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

$

(63.8)

$

86.4

Add (deduct):

Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest, exclusive of HLBV1

4.4

7.6

Income tax expense (recovery)

(13.7)

14.8

Interest expense on long-term debt and others

46.2

42.6

Other net losses

4.3

3.8

Change in value of investments carried at fair value2

190.8

5.8

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(0.1)

0.2

Realized loss on energy derivative contracts

(0.1)

(0.2)

Gain on foreign exchange

(4.7)

(0.5)

Depreciation and amortization

78.9

71.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

242.2

$

231.5

Q1

1

HLBV represents the value of net tax attributes earned during the period primarily from electricity generated by certain U.S. wind power and U.S. solar generation facilities. HLBV earned in the three months ended March 31, 2020

amounted to $19.9 million as compared to $21.1 million during the same period in 2019.

2

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

16

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Net Earnings and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net earnings in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings exclusive of these items:

(all dollar amounts in $ millions except per share information)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

Add (deduct):

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

Realized loss on energy derivative contracts

Other losses

Gain on foreign exchange

Acquisition-related costs

Change in value of investments carried at fair value1

Other non-recurring adjustments

Adjustment for taxes related to above

Adjusted Net Earnings

Adjusted Net Earnings per share

Q1

1

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Three Months Ended March 31

2020

2019

$

(63.8)

$

86.4

(0.1)

0.2

(0.1)

(0.2)

0.9

0.2

(4.7)

(0.5)

-

1.9

190.8

5.8

1.0

-

(20.7)

-

$

103.3

$

93.8

$

0.19

$

0.19

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

17

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Funds from Operations to Cash Flows from Operating Activities

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations and consolidated statement of cash flows. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Funds from Operations and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to funds from operations in accordance with U.S GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of funds from operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations exclusive of these items:

Three Months Ended March 31

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

$

66.9

$

122.1

Add (deduct):

Changes in non-cash operating items

109.0

45.9

Production based cash contributions from non-controlling interests

3.4

3.6

Acquisition-related costs

-

1.9

Adjusted Funds from Operations

$

179.3

$

173.5

Q1

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

18

Q1

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Corporate Information

Head Office

Oakville, ON

Common Share Symbol

TSX/NYSE: AQN

Subordinated Notes Symbols

NYSE: AQNA, AQNB

Preferred Share Symbols

TSX: AQN.PR.A, AQN.PR.D

Shares Outstanding*

527,384,828

Share Price*

$13.64

Market Capitalization

$7.2 B

Dividend**

$0.5980 per share annually

  • Shares outstanding and closing price (NYSE) as of April 30, 2020.
  • Annualized using Q2 2020 dividend rate.

Contact Information

Ian Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

David Bronicheski

Chief Financial Officer

Amelia Tsang

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel : 905-465-4500

Email: Investorrelations@apucorp.com

Disclaimer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 13:53:01 UTC
