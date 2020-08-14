Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.    AQN   CA0158571053

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

(AQN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Algonquin Power & Utilities : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Q2

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

August 14, 2020

10:00 a.m. ET

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain written and oral statements contained or made in this presentation and discussion constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation and discussion include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the performance of the assets and business of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC" or the "Company"); expectations with respect to the timing and amounts of APUC's growth plans, earnings, cash flow and dividend amounts; expectations regarding APUC's liquidity position; expectations regarding expense reductions; expectations regarding regulatory hearings, motions, filings and approvals; and expectations and plans with respect to current and planned capital projects and expenditures. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. APUC cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in APUC's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, APUC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information,

Q2

subsequent or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The terms "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share" ("Adjusted EPS"), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA"), "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted funds from operations", "net energy sales", "net utility sales" and "divisional operating profit" (together the "Financial Measures") may be used in this presentation and discussion. The Financial Measures are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. There is no standardized measure of the Financial Measures, consequently APUC's method of calculating the Financial Measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A calculation and analysis of the Financial Measures, including a reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent, where applicable, can be found in APUC's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis. A reconciliation of certain of the Financial Measures used in the presentation to their corresponding U.S. GAAP measures can also be found in Appendix - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 15 of this presentation.

All dollar amounts presented in U.S. $ unless otherwise noted

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

2

SPEAKERS AND AGENDA

Arun Banskota

Chris Jarratt

David Bronicheski

Arthur Kacprzak

President and

Vice Chair

Chief Financial Officer

Senior Vice President and

Chief Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Introductory Remarks…………….………………......................

Chris Jarratt

Q2

2020 Strategic Achievements.……....................................

Arun Banskota

Q2

2020 Financial Highlights….…………………………………

Arthur Kacprzak

Q2

Funding Update…...………...…………………………….............

David Bronicheski

Advancing our Strategic Plan……………………………………

Arun Banskota

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

3

STRATEGIC

Q2 ACHIEVEMENTS

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Q2

2020

NAVIGATING THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19

Modest Operational Effects

  • Continue to deliver mission-critical services
  • Moderate decreases in customer demand
    • Impacted Q2 Adjusted EPS1 by ~$0.01 per share
  • No negative impacts to Renewable Energy Group's Q2 results
    • ~1,600 MW of construction projects substantially on schedule to date
    • One-yearextension of 'continuity safe harbor' for PTC qualification

Supported by resilient business model and predictable earnings stream

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

5

1. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 of this presentation, and Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 15 of this presentation.

THREE PILLAR FOUNDATION

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Operational

Growth

ESG

Excellence

Reliable delivery

Strong growth

Recognized as a

of key services to

trajectory and

global leader in

stakeholders

capital program

sustainability

Award-winning

Opportunities for

Committed to ESG

safety culture and

growth through

through corporate

Q2

customer first

C&I greening

initiatives and

mindset

efforts

values

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

6

FINANCIAL

Q2 PERFORMANCE

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Q2

2020

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

All figures are in $ millions except per share data

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

Adjusted net earnings1

47.4

54.5

(13)%

150.7

148.6

1%

Per share1

0.09

0.11

(18)%

0.28

0.29

(3)%

Adjusted EBITDA1

176.3

190.0

(7)%

418.5

421.5

(1)%

Adjusted Funds from Operations1

93.4

127.2

(27)%

272.9

301.2

(9)%

Dividend per share

0.1551

0.1410

10%

0.2961

0.2692

10%

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

8

1. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 of this presentation, and Appendix - Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 15 of this presentation.

FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19

Curtailment of collections impacted accounts receivables

• Increased our over 60 days past due accounts receivables

• Resumed normal collections procedures in several jurisdictions in July

Reduced Regulated Services Group operating profit

• Changing consumption patterns and decreased customer demand

• Reduced Q2 divisional operating profit by ~$9.6 million on year-over-year basis

• Will be seeking recovery in all regulatory jurisdictions

Effective cost containment strategies

• Achieved ~$5 million in cost savings in Q2

Q2

• Additional ~$10 million in savings expected in H2 2020

• No impact to quality and reliability of service to customers and communities

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

9

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

Equity Offering and ATM Program

  • Gross proceeds of $845 million
  • Over $3 billion of available liquidity

AQN added to the S&P/TSX60

  • Anticipated to generate additional trading volumes
  • Increase AQN's visibility to international investors

Q2

Equity needs prudently secured for duration of 2020 and into 2021

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

10

GROWTH

Q2 UPDATE

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Q2

2020

ADVANCING OUR STRATEGIC PLAN

Pending acquisitions

  • Advancement of BELCO
  • Advancement of New York American Water

C&I customers supporting long-term renewables growth

  • Signed contracts for 490 MW Maverick Creek Wind Project
  • Signed contracts for 80 MW Altavista Solar Project1
  • Recently announced framework agreement with Chevron

Committed to $9.2 billion capital investment program from

2020 through 2024

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

12

1. Power purchase agreement with Facebook

CONCLUDING REMARKS

Three pillars the key foundation as we continue to build the business:

  • Operational Excellence - Continuing to navigate COVID-19
    • Delivering uninterrupted essential services to our customers and communities
  • Growth - Enhancing value through robust capital program
    • Growth as key driver for delivering customer and shareholder value
  • ESG - 2020 Sustainability Report
    • Updated Sustainability Report to be published in Fall 2020

Q2

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

13

Q2 Q&A

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Q2

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP

FINANCIAL MEASURES

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted EBITDA and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP consolidated net earnings.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

286.2

$

156.6

$

222.4

$

243.0

Add (deduct):

Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest, exclusive of HLBV1

4.0

7.6

8.4

15.2

Income tax expense

46.9

20.8

33.2

35.6

Interest expense

44.9

45.9

91.1

88.5

Other net losses3

26.9

5.8

27.8

8.4

Pension and post-employmentnon-service costs

3.6

3.7

7.0

5.0

Change in value of investments carried at fair value2

(309.9)

(121.4)

(119.1)

(115.6)

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1.3)

(0.4)

(1.4)

(0.2)

Realized loss on energy derivative contracts

(0.6)

-

(0.7)

(0.2)

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

-

1.5

(4.7)

0.9

Depreciation and amortization

75.6

69.9

154.5

140.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

176.3

$

190.0

$

418.5

$

421.5

Q2

1

2

3

HLBV represents the value of net tax attributes earned during the period primarily from electricity generated by certain U.S. wind power and U.S. solar generation facilities. HLBV earned in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $17.3 million and $37.2 million as compared to $18.3 million and $37.0 million during the same period in 2019.

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

16

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Earnings

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Net Earnings and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net earnings in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings exclusive of these items:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(all dollar amounts in $ millions except per share information)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

286.2

$

156.6

$

222.4

$

243.0

Add (deduct):

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1.4)

(0.4)

(1.4)

(0.2)

Realized loss on energy derivative contracts

(0.6)

-

(0.7)

(0.2)

Other net losses2

26.9

5.8

27.8

8.4

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

-

1.5

(4.7)

0.9

Change in value of investments carried at fair value1

(309.8)

(121.4)

(119.1)

(115.6)

Other non-recurring adjustments

-

-

1.0

-

Adjustment for taxes related to above

46.1

12.4

25.4

12.3

Adjusted Net Earnings

$

47.4

$

54.5

$

150.7

$

148.6

Adjusted Net Earnings per share

$

0.09

$

0.11

$

0.28

$

0.29

1

See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements

Q2

2

See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

17

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Funds from Operations to Cash Flows from Operating Activities

The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations and consolidated statement of cash flows. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Funds from Operations and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to funds from operations in accordance with U.S GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation of funds from operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations exclusive of these items:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

(all dollar amounts in $ millions)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

$

142.9

$

133.6

$

209.8

$

255.7

Add (deduct):

Changes in non-cash operating items

(52.6)

(6.8)

56.6

39.5

Production based cash contributions from non-controlling interests

-

-

3.4

3.6

Acquisition-related costs

3.1

0.4

3.1

2.4

Adjusted Funds from Operations

$

93.4

$

127.2

$

272.9

$

301.2

Q2

2020

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. | Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

18

Q2

2020

EARNINGS

CONFERENCE

CALL

Corporate Information

Head Office

Oakville, ON

Common Share Symbol

TSX/NYSE: AQN

Subordinated Notes Symbols

NYSE: AQNA, AQNB

Preferred Share Symbols

TSX: AQN.PR.A, AQN.PR.D

Shares Outstanding*

595,256,240

Share Price*

$13.79

Market Capitalization

$8.2 B

Dividend**

$0.6204 per share annually

  • Shares outstanding and closing price (NYSE) as of July 31, 2020.
  • Annualized using Q3 2020 dividend rate.

Contact Information

Arun Banskota

President and Chief Executive Officer

David Bronicheski

Chief Financial Officer

Amelia Tsang

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel : 905-465-4500

Email: Investorrelations@apucorp.com

Disclaimer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIE
10:40aALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Common Share Div..
AQ
10:13aALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:27aEnergy stocks push TSX lower as weak oil prices weigh
RE
05:18aALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Q2 2020 Financial Statements
PU
08/13ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Year to Da..
PR
08/13ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Preferred Share ..
AQ
08/13ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Common Share Div..
AQ
08/10ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : half-yearly earnings release
07/30ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Chevron and Algonquin Announce Agreement to Co-dev..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 807 M - -
Net income 2020 204 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 8 096 M 8 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,97x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 469
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,67 $
Last Close Price 13,82 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arun Banskota Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Moore Chairman
Johnny Johnston Chief Operating Officer
David Bronicheski Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Ball Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.-0.54%8 038
ORSTED A/S30.62%60 022
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.25%41 574
SEMPRA ENERGY-11.10%38 952
ENGIE-16.60%34 282
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.23%33 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group