Algonquin Power & Utilities : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

08/14/2020
August 14, 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain written and oral statements contained or made in this presentation and discussion constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this presentation and discussion include, but are not limited to: expectations regarding the performance of the assets and business of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC" or the "Company"); expectations with respect to the timing and amounts of APUC's growth plans, earnings, cash flow and dividend amounts; expectations regarding APUC's liquidity position; expectations regarding expense reductions; expectations regarding regulatory hearings, motions, filings and approvals; and expectations and plans with respect to current and planned capital projects and expenditures. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. APUC cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors and assumptions include those set out in APUC's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, APUC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information,
subsequent or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The terms "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share" ("Adjusted EPS"), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA"), "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted funds from operations", "net energy sales", "net utility sales" and "divisional operating profit" (together the "Financial Measures") may be used in this presentation and discussion. The Financial Measures are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. There is no standardized measure of the Financial Measures, consequently APUC's method of calculating the Financial Measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A calculation and analysis of the Financial Measures, including a reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent, where applicable, can be found in APUC's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis. A reconciliation of certain of the Financial Measures used in the presentation to their corresponding U.S. GAAP measures can also be found in Appendix - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 15 of this presentation.
All dollar amounts presented in U.S. $ unless otherwise noted
Signed contracts for 490 MW Maverick Creek Wind Project
Signed contracts for 80 MW Altavista Solar Project1
Recently announced framework agreement with Chevron
Committed to $9.2 billion capital investment program from
2020 through 2024
1. Power purchase agreement with Facebook
CONCLUDING REMARKS
Three pillars the key foundation as we continue to build the business:
Operational Excellence - Continuing to navigate COVID-19
Delivering uninterrupted essential services to our customers and communities
Growth - Enhancing value through robust capital program
Growth as key driver for delivering customer and shareholder value
ESG - 2020 Sustainability Report
Updated Sustainability Report to be published in Fall 2020
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted EBITDA and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP consolidated net earnings.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(all dollar amounts in $ millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
286.2
$
156.6
$
222.4
$
243.0
Add (deduct):
Net earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest, exclusive of HLBV1
4.0
7.6
8.4
15.2
Income tax expense
46.9
20.8
33.2
35.6
Interest expense
44.9
45.9
91.1
88.5
Other net losses3
26.9
5.8
27.8
8.4
Pension and post-employmentnon-service costs
3.6
3.7
7.0
5.0
Change in value of investments carried at fair value2
(309.9)
(121.4)
(119.1)
(115.6)
Gain on derivative financial instruments
(1.3)
(0.4)
(1.4)
(0.2)
Realized loss on energy derivative contracts
(0.6)
-
(0.7)
(0.2)
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
-
1.5
(4.7)
0.9
Depreciation and amortization
75.6
69.9
154.5
140.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
176.3
$
190.0
$
418.5
$
421.5
2
HLBV represents the value of net tax attributes earned during the period primarily from electricity generated by certain U.S. wind power and U.S. solar generation facilities. HLBV earned in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $17.3 million and $37.2 million as compared to $18.3 million and $37.0 million during the same period in 2019.
See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Earnings
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Net Earnings and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to consolidated net earnings in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table shows the reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings exclusive of these items:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(all dollar amounts in $ millions except per share information)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
286.2
$
156.6
$
222.4
$
243.0
Add (deduct):
Gain on derivative financial instruments
(1.4)
(0.4)
(1.4)
(0.2)
Realized loss on energy derivative contracts
(0.6)
-
(0.7)
(0.2)
Other net losses2
26.9
5.8
27.8
8.4
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
-
1.5
(4.7)
0.9
Change in value of investments carried at fair value1
(309.8)
(121.4)
(119.1)
(115.6)
Other non-recurring adjustments
-
-
1.0
-
Adjustment for taxes related to above
46.1
12.4
25.4
12.3
Adjusted Net Earnings
$
47.4
$
54.5
$
150.7
$
148.6
Adjusted Net Earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.11
$
0.28
$
0.29
See Note 6 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements
See Note 16 in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Funds from Operations to Cash Flows from Operating Activities
The following table is derived from and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated statement of operations and consolidated statement of cash flows. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Funds from Operations and provides additional information related to the operating performance of APUC. Investors are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to funds from operations in accordance with U.S GAAP.
The following table shows the reconciliation of funds from operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations exclusive of these items:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(all dollar amounts in $ millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
$
142.9
$
133.6
$
209.8
$
255.7
Add (deduct):
Changes in non-cash operating items
(52.6)
(6.8)
56.6
39.5
Production based cash contributions from non-controlling interests
-
-
3.4
3.6
Acquisition-related costs
3.1
0.4
3.1
2.4
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
93.4
$
127.2
$
272.9
$
301.2
