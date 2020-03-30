algoWatt S p A : 60-day extension for the closing of the sale of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant at Calimera (LE)

Press Release

Milan, 31 March 2020

algoWatt: 60-day extension for the closing of the sale of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant at Calimera (LE)

algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), following the press release issued on January 6, 2020, to which reference is made, announces that it has exercised its right to extend by a further 60 days the final date for the closing of the sale of 100% of the shares in NewcoEnergy Srl to Buttol Srl, operating in the high quality environmental services sector through a path of sustainable development.

The SPV NewcoEnergy Srl is the owner of the biodigestion and biomethane production plant under construction in Calimera (LE), of the areas and the related building under construction and the environmental authorizations.

The extension, in accordance with the preliminary contract, was decided due to the non-fulfilment of the condition precedent of successful completion of the obligations for the inclusion of the transaction in the Recovery and Relaunch Plan of algoWatt.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com.

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Per informazioni: