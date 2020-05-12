algoWatt: Safe public transport in Phase 2 COVID-19, with 3 new proprietary emobility as-a-service solutions
05/12/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Press Release
Milan, 7 May 2020
algoWatt: Safe public transport in Phase 2 COVID-19, with 3 new
proprietary emobility as-a-service solutions
The greentech solutions company is a leader in mobility and public transport management services thanks to the eMaaS platform
The 3 algoWatt solutions for Phase 2 meet the needs of user satisfaction (no waiting and safety of the reserved seat) and satisfaction of the company that manages the service (fleet optimization, seat spacing, minimizing queues at the stop, continuity of service)
The new algoWatt offers will be presented in a webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 3 pm (CET)
algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA) met today, announces that it has started the marketing of three solutions for the management of flows on urban public transport lines, starting from its proprietary platform eMaaS. The management of public transport and safe travel during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency is one of the most important issues in our country. algoWatt has developed a series of solutions to meet the needs to manage the next evolution of mobility in compliance with the regulations and directives that will be issued.
In particular, algoWatt has deployed three different solutions that can be used individually or merged into the Hybrid Local Public Transport(H-LPT)platform.
Let's see in detail what this is all about:
eMaaS - Urban Safety Bus
The target of this solution is to allow the user to choose the least crowded bus to travel. algoWatt proposes an app that represents the solution for the user, for:
Pre-trip:know the flow indexes for transport lines in order to plan during the day the best moments to take public transport. Based on the choice of the colour of the chosen time slot, the information functions of the "occupation" status of the vehicle are shown.
On-trip:the app provides information on the state of presence of passengers inside the vehicles, providing a real time overview of available seats.
The system collects and integrates the position data of the vehicle and the number of presences on the vehicle at the previous stop (counting inputs and outputs if the passenger counting system is active).
It transmits the data via the app to the user at the stop who can evaluate the capacity of the vehicles (Counter) that will have to travel that route in the next half hour (AVM).
The app provides graphic information on seat availability (red, orange, green light) and number of seats available.
Passenger counter system to manage the number of seats occupied in real time with precision
Deep learning algorithms to "train" to assess the degree of crowding at the stops and manage the most crowded lines
Interaction based on statistical data on main "nodes" / in and out of the medium in a time range
The algorithm learns and self learns on the basis of data that it receives to give an increasingly correct estimate.
eMaaS - Demand Responsive Transport
The objective is to guarantee the distance between seats and the reservation of the vehicle to achieve user satisfaction and safety.
algoWatt proposes a solution that allows:
Enhancement of on-demand services, through the eMaaS PersonalBus® software;
The product allows you to: limit the number of seats on the vehicles, reserve seats and manage impromptu
PersonalBus add-on for seat reservation via APP and/or call-center and electronic ticket issuance.
Replacement of fixed lines with flexible routes or addition of vehicles for flexible transport service, in parallel to the line service
Alternative race management through the Fixed Line Deviation (LFD) algorithm with GTFS import
eMaaS | Hybrid Local Public Transport
The objective of the latter solution is to offer a complete platform for the safety of people and the efficient management of local public transport.
algoWatt has integrated the two previous solutions, Urban Safety Bus and Demand Responsive Transport, which merge into the Hybrid Local Public Transport platform, in order to meet the needs of both transport operators and users.
In particular, through the platform is possible:
Booking of fixed lines (in place of or in addition to urban lines)
Android/IOS App (preferred by younger users)
Call-center(preferred by older users)
Electronic Ticket Issue/QRCode or reservation code
Numbers of seats available on the vehicle provided to the user by means of:
Mobile application
Electronic stop pole
Status of "occupation" guaranteed by the passenger counting system or by the management of
bookings only (only in the case where there are no extemporaneous, i.e. unbooked users).
Smart race management through static (and/or dynamic) GTFS import.
No map import or complex system.
Control of ascents and descents thanks to:
Controller app (smartphone/tablet) to display, in real time, the booked users, enforce the ascents/descents and unblock reservations, or
If provided, turnstiles on board to ensure that electronic ticket or electronic reservation (eMaaS App) holders can get on/off, or
On-boarddevice (tablet/smartphone) for the driver, to manage the ride and user operations The platform allows, on the one hand, user satisfaction (no waiting and safety of the reserved seat) and, on the other hand, company satisfaction (fleet optimization, seat spacing, minimizing queues at the stop, continuity of service).
For information email to: commerciale@algowatt.com
algoWatt (ALW),greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..