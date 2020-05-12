Press Release

Milan, 7 May 2020

algoWatt: Safe public transport in Phase 2 COVID-19, with 3 new

proprietary emobility as-a-service solutions

The greentech solutions company is a leader in mobility and public transport management services thanks to the eMaaS platform

The 3 algoWatt solutions for Phase 2 meet the needs of user satisfaction (no waiting and safety of the reserved seat) and satisfaction of the company that manages the service (fleet optimization, seat spacing, minimizing queues at the stop, continuity of service)

The new algoWatt offers will be presented in a webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 3 pm (CET)

algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA) met today, announces that it has started the marketing of three solutions for the management of flows on urban public transport lines, starting from its proprietary platform eMaaS. The management of public transport and safe travel during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency is one of the most important issues in our country. algoWatt has developed a series of solutions to meet the needs to manage the next evolution of mobility in compliance with the regulations and directives that will be issued.

In particular, algoWatt has deployed three different solutions that can be used individually or merged into the Hybrid Local Public Transport (H-LPT)platform.

Let's see in detail what this is all about:

eMaaS - Urban Safety Bus

The target of this solution is to allow the user to choose the least crowded bus to travel. algoWatt proposes an app that represents the solution for the user, for: