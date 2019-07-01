Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Aliansce Shopping Centers SA    ALSC3   BRALSCACNOR0

ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA

(ALSC3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aliansce Shopping Centers : Approval by CADE of the business combination of Aliansce and So…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:38am EDT

ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ No. 06.082.980/0001-03

CNPJ No. 05.878.397/0001-32

Publicly-held company

Publicly-held company

MATERIAL FACT

Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce") (B3: ALSC3) and Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A.

("Sonae Sierra" and, jointly with Aliansce, the "Companies") (B3: SSBR3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Corporation Law"), pursuant to the terms of CVM Ruling No. 358/02, as amended ("CVM Ruling 358"), of CVM Ruling No. 565/15, as amended ("CVM Ruling 565"), and continuing the material facts disclosed on July 4, 2018, December 3, 2018, March 21, 2019, June 4, 2019, June 6, 2019 and June 25, 2019, disclose to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on this date, the General Superintendency of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE) published the approval, without restrictions, of the combination of the businesses of the Companies, through the merger of Aliansce by Sonae Sierra, pursuant to articles 223, 224, 225 and 227 of the Corporation Law, the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Aliansce into Sonae Sierra executed by Aliansce's and Sonae Sierra's managements on June 6, 2019 ("Protocol and Justification"), and the Merger Agreement ("Merger Agreement"), executed by the Companies on June 6, 2019 ("Merger").

In accordance with the Protocol and Justification, the effectiveness of the Merger is subject to the verification (or waiver, as applicable) of other suspensive conditions usual for transaction of this type. Once the suspensive conditions have been verified (or waived, as applicable), the Board of Directors of each of the Companies shall meet to, among others, register the date on which the Merger will be effectively consummated, and the Companies shall disclose a Material Fact about this matter.

The Protocol and Justification, as well as other relevant documents in connection with the Merger, are available to the respective shareholders of the Companies, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations, and may be consulted at the respective headquarters of the Companies. These documents are also available at the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and at the respective Investor Relations websites of Aliansce (http://ri.aliansce.com.br/) and of Sonae Sierra (https://ri.sonaesierra.com.br/).

Aliansce and Sonae Sierra will keep their shareholders and the market informed on any subsequent facts related to the Merger, in accordance with the applicable law and CVM rulings.

Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2019.

Carlos Alberto Correa

Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.

ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.

Disclaimer

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS
07:38aALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Aprovação pelo CADE da combinação de negócios de Ali..
PU
07:38aALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Approval by CADE of the business combination of Alia..
PU
06/28ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Direito de recesso dos acionistas da Aliansce Shoppi..
PU
06/28ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Withdrawal right of Aliansce Shopping Centers shareh..
PU
06/25ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Approval by Shareholder's Meeting of business combin..
PU
06/06ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Business Combination of Aliansce and Sonae Sierra Br..
PU
06/04ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Response to news article published in O Globo
PU
04/30ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Corporate Restructuring
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – June/2018
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 594 M
EBIT 2019 349 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 1 244 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,61x
Capitalization 4 984 M
Chart ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA
Duration : Period :
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,8  BRL
Last Close Price 24,6  BRL
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Sales Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Renato Feitosa Rique Chairman
Leandro Lopes Chief Operating Officer
Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alberto Vieira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA28.61%1 295
EMAAR MALLS PJSC12.29%7 193
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS14.19%4 075
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-5.92%3 420
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 385
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About