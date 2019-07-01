Aliansce Shopping Centers : Aprovação pelo CADE da combinação de negócios de Aliansce e S…
07/01/2019 | 07:38am EDT
ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.
SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ nº 06.082.980/0001-03
CNPJ nº 05.878.397/0001-32
Companhia Aberta
Companhia Aberta
FATO RELEVANTE
A Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce") (B3: ALSC3) e a Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A.
("Sonae Sierra" e, em conjunto com a Aliansce, as "Companhias") (B3: SSBR3), em observância ao disposto no art. 157, §4º da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("Lei das S.A."), para os fins da Instrução CVM nº 358/02, conforme alterada ("Instrução CVM 358"), da Instrução CVM nº 565/15, conforme alterada ("Instrução CVM 565"), e em continuação aos fatos relevantes divulgados por tais companhias em 4 de julho de 2018, 3 de dezembro de 2018, 21 de março de 2019, 4 de junho de 2019, 6 de junho de 2019 e 25 de junho de 2019, comunicam aos seus respectivos acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que, nesta data, a Superintendência-Geral do Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE publicou a aprovação, sem restrições, da combinação dos negócios das Companhias, através da incorporação da Aliansce pela Sonae Sierra, nos termos dos artigos 223, 224, 225 e 227 da Lei das S.A., nos termos do Protocolo e Justificação da Incorporação da Aliansce pela Sonae Sierra, celebrado em 06 de junho de 2019, entre as administrações da Aliansce e da Sonae Sierra ("Protocolo e Justificação"), e do Merger Agreement ("Acordo de Associação"), celebrado em 06 de junho de 2019, entre as Companhias ("Incorporação").
Nos termos do Protocolo e Justificação, a eficácia da Incorporação está condicionada à satisfação (ou renúncia, conforme o caso) de outras condições suspensivas usuais para operações deste tipo. Uma vez verificada a satisfação (ou renúncia, conforme o caso) das condições suspensivas, o Conselho de Administração de cada Companhia reunir-se-á para, dentre outros, consignar a data em que a Incorporação será efetivamente consumada, e as Companhias divulgarão Fato Relevante sobre o assunto.
O Protocolo e Justificação, bem como os demais documentos pertinentes à Incorporação, estão
disposição dos respectivos acionistas das Companhias, na forma da lei e regulamentação aplicáveis, e podem ser consultados nas sedes das respectivas companhias. Tais documentos também estão disponíveis nos sites da CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), da B3 (www.b3.com.br) e nos respectivos sites de Relações com Investidores da Aliansce (http://ri.aliansce.com.br/) e da Sonae Sierra (https://ri.sonaesierra.com.br/).
A Aliansce e a Sonae Sierra manterão seus respectivos acionistas e o mercado informados sobre fatos subsequentes relacionados à Incorporação, na forma da lei e da regulamentação da CVM.
Rio de Janeiro, 1 de julho de 2019
Carlos Alberto Correa
Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
Diretora de Relações com Investidores
SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.
ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.
ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS S.A.
SONAE SIERRA BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ No. 06.082.980/0001-03
CNPJ No. 05.878.397/0001-32
Publicly-held company
Publicly-held company
MATERIAL FACT
Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce") (B3: ALSC3) and Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A.
("Sonae Sierra" and, jointly with Aliansce, the "Companies") (B3: SSBR3), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Corporation Law"), pursuant to the terms of CVM Ruling No. 358/02, as amended ("CVM Ruling 358"), of CVM Ruling No. 565/15, as amended ("CVM Ruling 565"), and continuing the material facts disclosed on July 4, 2018, December 3, 2018, March 21, 2019, June 4, 2019, June 6, 2019 and June 25, 2019, disclose to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on this date, the General Superintendency of the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE) published the approval, without restrictions, of the combination of the businesses of the Companies, through the merger of Aliansce by Sonae Sierra, pursuant to articles 223, 224, 225 and 227 of the Corporation Law, the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Aliansce into Sonae Sierra executed by Aliansce's and Sonae Sierra's managements on June 6, 2019 ("Protocol and Justification"), and the Merger Agreement ("Merger Agreement"), executed by the Companies on June 6, 2019 ("Merger").
In accordance with the Protocol and Justification, the effectiveness of the Merger is subject to the verification (or waiver, as applicable) of other suspensive conditions usual for transaction of this type. Once the suspensive conditions have been verified (or waived, as applicable), the Board of Directors of each of the Companies shall meet to, among others, register the date on which the Merger will be effectively consummated, and the Companies shall disclose a Material Fact about this matter.
The Protocol and Justification, as well as other relevant documents in connection with the Merger, are available to the respective shareholders of the Companies, in accordance with the applicable law and regulations, and may be consulted at the respective headquarters of the Companies. These documents are also available at the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and at the respective Investor Relations websites of Aliansce (http://ri.aliansce.com.br/) and of Sonae Sierra (https://ri.sonaesierra.com.br/).
Aliansce and Sonae Sierra will keep their shareholders and the market informed on any subsequent facts related to the Merger, in accordance with the applicable law and CVM rulings.
Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2019.
Carlos Alberto Correa
Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
