Aliansce Shopping Centers : Direito de recesso dos acionistas da Aliansce Shopping Centers

Direito de recesso dos acionistas da Aliansce Shopping Centers
Rio de Janeiro, 28 de junho de 2019 - A Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce" ou "Companhia") (B3: ALSC3) comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, nos termos do artigo 137 da Lei nº 6.404/76, e, em linha com o Fato Relevante divulgado em 25 de junho de 2019, será garantido o direito de recesso aos acionistas da Companhia que não tenham votado favoravelmente à incorporação da Aliansce pela Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Sonae Sierra"), nos termos dos artigos 223, 224, 225 e 227 da Lei das S.A., nos termos do Protocolo e Justificação da Incorporação da Aliansce pela Sonae Sierra, celebrado em 06 de junho de 2019, entre as administrações da Aliansce e da Sonae Sierra ("Protocolo e Justificação"), e do Merger Agreement ("Acordo de Associação"), celebrado em 06 de junho de 2019, entre as Companhias ("Incorporação").
Os acionistas da Companhia que desejarem exercer o direito de recesso possuem prazo de 30 dias contados a partir desta data (i.e. data da publicação da ata da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Aliansce que aprovou a Incorporação) para manifestar expressamente sua intenção de fazê-lo, com relação à totalidade de ações ordinárias detidas no encerramento do pregão do dia 06 de junho de 2019. Decairá do direito de recesso o acionista que não o exercer no prazo fixado.
Demais informações sobre o exercício do direito de recesso poderão ser consultadas no Fato Relevante divulgado pela Companhia em 25 de junho de 2019.
Rio de Janeiro, 28 de junho de 2019
Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos
Withdrawal right of Aliansce Shopping Centers shareholders
Rio de Janeiro, June 28th, 2019 - Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce" or "Company") (B3: ALSC3) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to Article 137 of Law No. 6.404/76, and continuing the Material Fact disclosed on June 25th, 2019, that the right of withdrawal will be granted to the shareholders of Aliansce who did not vote in favor of the merger of Aliansce into Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Sonae Sierra"), pursuant to articles 223, 224, 225 and 227 of the Corporation Law, the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Aliansce into Sonae Sierra executed by Aliansce's and Sonae Sierra's managements on June 6th, 2019 ("Protocol and Justification"), and the Merger Agreement ("Merger Agreement"), executed by the Companies on June 6th, 2019 ("Merger").
The shareholders of Aliansce who wish to exercise the right of withdrawal will have a period of 30 days counted as of this date (i.e. publication date of the minutes of Aliansce's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting which approved the Merger) to manifest their intention to do so, with respect to te totality of Aliansce's shares held by the relevant shareholder on the closing of the trading session of June 6th, 2019. The right of withdrawal will cease to exist for the shareholder who does not exercise the right of withdrawal within the fixed term.
Further information on the right of withdrawal may be found on the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on June 25th, 2019.
Rio de Janeiro, June 28th, 2019
Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos
Disclaimer
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:47:12 UTC