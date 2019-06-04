Aliansce Shopping Centers : Response to news article published in O Globo

Rio de Janeiro, June 4th, 2019 - Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce" or "Company") (B3: ALSC3), in compliance with Ruling No. 358/02, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission's (CVM), as amended, and in line with the information disclosed in July 4, 2018, December 3, 2018 and March 21, 2019, clarifies to its shareholders and to the market in general that, with regards to the news article entitled "Aliansce e Sonae assinam a fusão" published in June 4, 2019 in O Globo's website, the approval and proper formalization, by the Boards of Directors of Aliansce and Sonae, of the defined terms of the potencial combination of businesses of the Company with Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Sonae") ("Transaction"), are still pending, which is why it is not possible to confirm, at this moment, each of the companies' shareholders' final stakes in the combined company, or the formalization of the Transaction.

The Company shall keep its shareholders and the market informed and shall further comment on the matter in the event of any fact that should be disclosed pursuant to the law and CVM regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, June 4th, 2019

Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos

Investor Relations Director

