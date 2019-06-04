Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Aliansce Shopping Centers SA    ALSC3   BRALSCACNOR0

ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA

(ALSC3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/03
20.43 BRL   -0.73%
12:12pALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Response to news article published in O Globo
PU
04/30ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Corporate Restructuring
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aliansce Shopping Centers : Response to news article published in O Globo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, June 4th, 2019 - Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. ("Aliansce" or "Company") (B3: ALSC3), in compliance with Ruling No. 358/02, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission's (CVM), as amended, and in line with the information disclosed in July 4, 2018, December 3, 2018 and March 21, 2019, clarifies to its shareholders and to the market in general that, with regards to the news article entitled "Aliansce e Sonae assinam a fusão" published in June 4, 2019 in O Globo's website, the approval and proper formalization, by the Boards of Directors of Aliansce and Sonae, of the defined terms of the potencial combination of businesses of the Company with Sonae Sierra Brasil S.A. ("Sonae") ("Transaction"), are still pending, which is why it is not possible to confirm, at this moment, each of the companies' shareholders' final stakes in the combined company, or the formalization of the Transaction.

The Company shall keep its shareholders and the market informed and shall further comment on the matter in the event of any fact that should be disclosed pursuant to the law and CVM regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, June 4th, 2019

Daniella de Souza Guanabara Santos

Investor Relations Director

About Aliansce S.A.

Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSC3) is a leading mall developer and the second-largest shopping mall manager in Brazil, among the sector's publicly-traded companies. Aliansce's core business is investing in shopping malls and providing the following services: (i) management of malls; (ii) leasing of stores in malls; and (iii) planning and development of malls. Aliansce is a full-service company with expertise in every phase of the mall installation process, from the project's planning and development and the mall's launch, to management of its structural, financial, commercial, legal and operational aspects.

Disclaimer

Aliansce Shopping Centers SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS
12:12pALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Response to news article published in O Globo
PU
04/30ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Corporate Restructuring
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – June/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Trading of Securities by the Company - June/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – May/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Trading of Securities by the Company - May/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – April/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS : Trading of Securities by the Company - April/2018
PU
2018ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 594 M
EBIT 2019 350 M
Net income 2019 175 M
Debt 2019 1 180 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 25,41
P/E ratio 2020 21,26
EV / Sales 2019 8,96x
EV / Sales 2020 8,21x
Capitalization 4 142 M
Chart ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA
Duration : Period :
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Sales Guimarães Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Renato Feitosa Rique Chairman
Leandro Lopes Chief Operating Officer
Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Alberto Vieira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA6.85%1 066
EMAAR MALLS PJSC8.38%6 874
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS2.18%3 602
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 385
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-9.34%3 294
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About