Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:56am EST

By Stu Woo

HONG KONG-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Hong Kong-listed shares rose nearly 7% in their debut, after the Chinese online-retail giant completed the biggest stock offering so far this year.

The secondary listing was a vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a financial center after almost six months of unrest. Hong Kong held peaceful elections on Sunday and has now gone several days without major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators.

Alibaba's leaders on Tuesday morning held a subdued gong-banging ceremony for the secondary listing at the city's stock exchange.

The company raised about $11.2 billion from the secondary listing, though that sum could rise to about $13 billion if banks underwriting the deal exercise an option by mid-December to buy more shares. The size of this deal is expected to be eclipsed in coming weeks by Saudi Aramco's blockbuster initial public offering, which could top the record $25 billion that Alibaba raised in its 2014 IPO in New York.

Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said he was happy Hong Kong's stock exchange changed rules that previously prohibited the listing of companies such as Alibaba, which give founders more control than other shareholders. That was a major reason why Alibaba, despite preferring Hong Kong, chose New York in 2014.

"We return to Hong Kong, return to home," Mr. Zhang said. "The reform in Hong Kong allows us to make up for the regret five years ago."

The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Charles Li, said Tuesday that Alibaba's decision to list in Hong Kong "despite the difficulties" in the city shows the resilience of the city's market.

"With the returning of Alibaba, there's no reason to doubt that other companies that want to come home will not come back," Mr. Li said of other Chinese companies listed overseas.

The shares rose to as much as 188.10 Hong Kong dollars (US$24.04) each in early trade, partly reflecting a rise in the value of Alibaba's New York-listed securities, known as American Depositary Shares. These have risen about 2.8% since the Hong Kong listing was priced last week. The secondary listing was also priced at a small discount, as is common for follow-on stock offerings.

Each ADS equivalent is to eight Hong Kong shares in Alibaba and the Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a range of 7.75 to 7.85 to its U.S. counterpart, meaning the two stock prices will have similar numbers, albeit in different currencies.

Based in the eastern Chinese technology hub of Hangzhou, Alibaba dominates online shopping in the country. Company leaders say they don't have urgent needs for the fresh funds, but want it for flexibility and to invest in relatively new businesses such as cloud computing, food delivery and digital entertainment.

Unlike its raucous 20th birthday party, which was held in a stadium, and its "Singles Day" shopping festival that featured a performance by American pop star Taylor Swift this year, Alibaba toned down the Hong Kong listing ceremony because of the tensions in the city. The ceremony featured Alibaba's mascots, including its black cat.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.96% 190.45 Delayed Quote.36.27%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 1.55% 249.6 End-of-day quote.9.19%
HUB CO., LTD. 1.20% 1014 End-of-day quote.18.87%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
STAR 0.00% 134 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.22% 9.03 End-of-day quote.13.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
12:56aA Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- Update
DJ
12:19aALIBABA : E-commerce giant Alibaba's shares jump 8% in Hong Kong debut
AQ
12:18aTENCENT : Alibaba stocks jump almost 7 percent in Hong Kong debut
AQ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Alibaba Shares Gain on Hong Kong Debut
DJ
11/25MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
11/25Malaysia's Khazanah sells stakes worth $1.4 billion, including in Alibaba
RE
11/25ALIBABA : The Government of Ethiopia and Alibaba Group Sign Agreements to Establ..
BU
11/24ALIBABA : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 518 B
EBIT 2020 95 348 M
Net income 2020 141 B
Finance 2020 270 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
EV / Sales2020 6,39x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 3 582 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 601,89  CNY
Last Close Price 1 339,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.27%509 139
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 744
JD.COM, INC.55.95%46 652
PINDUODUO INC.62.75%39 509
SHOPIFY INC.129.01%36 450
EBAY INC.25.12%28 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group