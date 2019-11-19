Alibaba : $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Multiple Times Subscribed

By Serena Ng

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to close the books on the institutional portion of the sale at noon EST on Tuesday instead of 4 p.m. during the New York day, the people said. Institutional investors in Asia can submit orders for the offering until 4 p.m. Hong Kong time Tuesday, while investors in Europe can do so until 4 p.m. London time.

Alibaba last week kicked off one of the largest share sales globally this year ahead of a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Nov. 26. The offering is already multiple times subscribed, the people said. A small part of the Hong Kong share sale has been set aside for individual investors, and the final proportion will depend on the volume of orders received.

The company earlier said it expected to determine the price of the Hong Kong shares on or around Nov. 20, based on the closing price of its New York-listed American Depositary Shares on Tuesday. Last week banks underwriting the deal estimated it could be worth about $11.7 billion in total. That could increase to more than $13 billion if they exercise an option to buy more shares after trading begins.

Alibaba's U.S. shares closed slightly lower at $184.61 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $482 billion. Each American Depositary Share effectively represents eight of Alibaba's Hong Kong shares. The latter could be priced at a slight discount to the U.S. shares, as is the market convention for follow-on stock offerings.

Alibaba's listing plans have moved ahead despite a week of violent confrontations between police and antigovernment protesters in the semi-autonomous city. The Hangzhou-based company first went public in New York in 2014 after raising $25 billion in what remains the world's largest initial public offering.

