Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

BABA
Alibaba : $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Multiple Times Subscribed

11/19/2019 | 12:36am EST

By Serena Ng

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to close the books on the institutional portion of the sale at noon EST on Tuesday instead of 4 p.m. during the New York day, the people said. Institutional investors in Asia can submit orders for the offering until 4 p.m. Hong Kong time Tuesday, while investors in Europe can do so until 4 p.m. London time.

Alibaba last week kicked off one of the largest share sales globally this year ahead of a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Nov. 26. The offering is already multiple times subscribed, the people said. A small part of the Hong Kong share sale has been set aside for individual investors, and the final proportion will depend on the volume of orders received.

The company earlier said it expected to determine the price of the Hong Kong shares on or around Nov. 20, based on the closing price of its New York-listed American Depositary Shares on Tuesday. Last week banks underwriting the deal estimated it could be worth about $11.7 billion in total. That could increase to more than $13 billion if they exercise an option to buy more shares after trading begins.

Alibaba's U.S. shares closed slightly lower at $184.61 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $482 billion. Each American Depositary Share effectively represents eight of Alibaba's Hong Kong shares. The latter could be priced at a slight discount to the U.S. shares, as is the market convention for follow-on stock offerings.

Alibaba's listing plans have moved ahead despite a week of violent confrontations between police and antigovernment protesters in the semi-autonomous city. The Hangzhou-based company first went public in New York in 2014 after raising $25 billion in what remains the world's largest initial public offering.

Write to Serena Ng at serena.ng@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 517 B
EBIT 2020 95 158 M
Net income 2020 141 B
Finance 2020 272 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,03x
EV / Sales2021 4,53x
Capitalization 3 386 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 594,56  CNY
Last Close Price 1 296,79  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING34.68%481 989
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 829
PINDUODUO INC.84.98%49 702
JD.COM, INC.56.71%48 945
SHOPIFY INC.133.28%36 202
EBAY INC.25.65%28 693
Categories
