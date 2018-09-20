Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/19 10:04:27 pm
162.63 USD   +3.82%
12:01aALIBABA : A.I. Labs Launches Hospitality Robot
BU
09/19ALIBABA : Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-U..
RE
09/19JACK MA : Xinhua
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Alibaba : A.I. Labs Launches Hospitality Robot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 12:01am EDT

The service robot is expected to begin servicing guests at a hotel in October

The robotics industry is revolutionizing the world, and Alibaba A.I. Labs is raising the stakes in this cutting-edge industry with the announcement of launching service robots for the hospitality sector starting in October. The news was made at The Computing Conference 2018, which is scheduled for four days till September 22 in Hangzhou, China, the site of Alibaba’s headquarters.

Alibaba A.I. Labs is the department leading consumer AI product development at Alibaba.

Hotels have until now depended entirely on human labor. But the labs' service robot — from delivering meals to taking laundry to guests — demonstrates what guests can expect at hotels in the future. Guests talk to the robot via voice command, touch and hand gesture, and its responses are driven by AliGenie, the software that powers Alibaba A.I. Labs’ smart speaker, Tmall Genie.

“We are excited by this tremendous development that is helping us bridge the gap between guest needs and the response time that they expect. Alibaba A.I. Labs’ robot is the next step in the evolution towards smart hotels. In addition, it is solving pain points in the hotel sector, such as enhancing service efficiency, with our leading AI technologies,” says Lijuan Chen, General Manager of Alibaba A.I. Labs. “The robot will be the ultimate assistant for hotel guests who want everything quickly and conveniently at their fingertips.”

The technology that drives the Labs’ service robot is state-of-the-art, combining aluminum casing with multi-sensor data functionality and parallel computing for lightning quick responses. It also includes a semantic map, autonomous navigation system to identify obstacles, communication systems to control elevators, and identity verification via facial-recognition technology.

The robot’s height is less than one meter, while its walking speed reaches one meter per second. After a trial at a hotel, Alibaba A.I. Labs will assess its suitability for other areas, including hospitals, restaurants and office services.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the global market for service robots are on the rise. The market is expected to grow from 20% to 25% from 2018 to 2020, while the sales forecast 2018-2020 indicates a cumulative volume of around 27 billion U.S. dollars for the professional service segment.

Following the unveiling of the robot, Alibaba A.I. Labs also announced Tmall Genie Auto, the latest initiative in smart mobility and expanding the Tmall Genie ecosystem.

Tmall Genie is the most popular smart speaker in China, with over 5 million units sold since its launch in 2017. It ranks number three in total shipments in the global smart-speaker market.

For the latest announcements and talks from The Computing Conference 2018, please refer to the Alizila page: https://www.alizila.com/the-computing-conference-2018-media-resources

About Alibaba A.I. Labs

Alibaba A.I. Labs is dedicated to exploring the next-generation human-and-computer interaction and turning novel user experience into reality. The in-house R&D department focuses on the development of innovative AI applications across Alibaba’s commerce ecosystem and provides AI solutions to Alibaba’s clients and partners. With a world-class research team, Alibaba A.I. Labs focuses on both theoretical research and product commercialization in various areas, including speech recognition, natural language processing, voice print identification, deep learning, and computer vision. The Labs also focuses on developing AI products for consumers, including Tmall Genie, the first voice-controlled smart home assistant developed by the Labs.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
01:20aSAP sees huge potential in China market
AQ
01:20aAlibaba sets up new chip subsidiary
AQ
01:19aJACK MA : Trade should be propeller of peace
AQ
12:04aSAP sees huge potential in China market
AQ
12:04aAlibaba sets up new chip subsidiary
AQ
12:01aALIBABA : A.I. Labs Launches Hospitality Robot
BU
09/19ALIBABA : Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-U.S. trade wa..
RE
09/19JACK MA : Xinhua
RE
09/19ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - X..
RE
09/19ALIBABA : founder retracts promise to create 1M jobs in U.S., calling trade rela..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/19Jack Ma recants 1M job promise on US-China tensions 
09/19Google Home tops Q2 speaker shipments; Apple HomePod doesn't rank 
09/19Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/19WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 113 B
Net income 2019 61 852 M
Finance 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 48,61
P/E ratio 2020 31,68
EV / Sales 2019 6,85x
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Capitalization 2 886 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 522  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.68%411 296
JD.COM-35.01%36 853
EBAY-9.59%33 843
SHOPIFY INC (US)62.97%16 348
MERCADOLIBRE0.37%14 230
RAKUTEN INC-19.48%10 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.