Alibaba : A. I. Labs Partners with Audi, Renault and Honda for Intelligent In-car Experience

Alibaba A.I. Labs, an AI research division of Alibaba Group, today
announced at CES Asia partnerships with auto brands, including Audi,
Renault and Honda to drive a smart mobility initiative in China.
Tmall Genie Auto, an Artificial Intelligence solution developed by
Alibaba A.I. Labs, will be integrated into the automakers’ specific
internet cars in China.
Owners of the three auto brands’ specific-model vehicles equipped with
Tmall Genie Auto will have access to a wide variety of voice-controlled
information and services in the near future; these include identifying
nearby attractions and restaurants, booking movie tickets, ordering
to-go boxes, checking the status of package deliveries, reading
children’s books and ordering items on Alibaba’s retail platform.
In addition, car owners with a Tmall Genie-compatible device at home
would be able to monitor and control their smart-home devices from their
cars in the near future, performing daily tasks such as running a status
check on temperature and light, or turning on the heater and air
conditioning at home.
“By providing AI technologies, including speech-recognition and Natural
Language Processing, Tmall Genie Auto enables car users to access an
extensive in-car infotainment portfolio by tapping into Alibaba’s rich
content and service ecosystem,” said Miffy Chen, General Manager at
Alibaba A.I. Labs. “We are thrilled to partner with global
distinguished auto brands such as Audi, Renault and Honda. Together, we
can greatly enhance our in-car services and make driving experience more
intelligent and interconnected.”
“We aim to extend in-car voice assistant services according to the
demands and needs of our Chinese customers,” said H.W. Vassen, Senior
Director of Digitalization and NEV Development at Audi China. “To do
so, one of our next steps is to intensity the cooperation with Alibaba
Tmall Genie.”
Guillaume SICARD, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Region
China, Groupe Renault, commented: “The launch of the Renault City
K-ZE Tmall Genie Edition allows consumers to experience a deeper
connection between scenarios in their lives at home and their lives on
the go. It is also a manifesto that DRAC and Tmall will continue to
maintain profound cooperation on areas such as brand marketing,
potential customer mining and sales network enablement, in order to
achieve new breakthroughs.”
Hasegawa Yusuke, the Executive Vice President of Honda Motor (China)
Investment Co., Ltd, said: “The world’s mobility industries are
currently undergoing a major transformation. Our mobility and daily
lives will finally enter into the era of Internet for Everything, Honda
has been actively embracing the trend of electrification and ICVs, and
accelerating the advancement of the third-generation Honda CONNECT
system which includes the Smart AI function. We look forward to working
with Alibaba A.I. Labs on creative initiatives by leveraging the AI
technology and Alibaba’s diverse ecosystem services.”
During CES Asia, Alibaba’s B2C marketplace Tmall also announced its
tie-up with Renault to roll out an electric car featuring Tmall’s iconic
cat logo on the vehicle’s exterior design. The Renault City K-ZE genie
edition, also integrated with Tmall Genie Auto, will be on sale in China
later this year.
Tmall Genie is the bestselling smart speaker in China. Today it can
control over 100 million devices from over 600 smart appliance brands,
offering its Internet of Things ecosystem capabilities to various
sectors and user environments from home, car, hotels to nursing homes.
Alibaba A.I. Labs spearheads consumer AI product development at Alibaba
Group. Since the launch of Tmall Genie Auto solution last April, Alibaba
A.I. Labs has also partnered with auto brands including BMW and Volvo
Cars to provide intelligent and connected mobility experiences for
consumers in China.
About Alibaba A.I. Labs
Alibaba A.I. Labs is dedicated to exploring the next-generation
human-and-computer interaction and turning novel user experience into
reality. The in-house R&D department focuses on the development of
innovative AI applications across Alibaba’s commerce ecosystem and
provides AI solutions to Alibaba’s clients and partners. With a
world-class research team, Alibaba A.I. Labs focuses on both theoretical
research and product commercialization in various areas, including
speech recognition, natural language processing, voice print
identification, deep learning, and computer vision. The Labs also
focuses on developing AI products for consumers, including Tmall Genie,
the first voice- controlled smart home assistant developed by the Labs.
