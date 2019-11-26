Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/26 05:29:56 pm
190.805 USD   +0.19%
05:41pALIBABA : A Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:30aAlibaba’s amazing IPO and other companies’ news
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : A Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- 3rd Update

0
11/26/2019 | 05:41pm EST

By Stu Woo

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Hong Kong-listed shares rose nearly 7% in their debut, after the Chinese online-retail giant completed the biggest stock offering so far this year.

The secondary listing was a vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a financial center after almost six months of unrest. Hong Kong held peaceful elections on Sunday and has now gone several days without major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators.

Alibaba's leaders on Tuesday morning held a subdued gong-banging ceremony for the secondary listing at the city's stock exchange.

The company raised about $11.2 billion from the secondary listing, though that sum could rise to about $13 billion if banks underwriting the deal exercise an option by mid-December to buy more shares. The size of this deal is expected to be eclipsed in coming weeks by Saudi Aramco's blockbuster initial public offering, which could top the record $25 billion that Alibaba raised in its 2014 IPO in New York.

Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said he was happy Hong Kong's stock exchange changed rules that previously prohibited the listing of companies such as Alibaba, which give founders more control than other shareholders. That was a major reason why Alibaba, despite preferring Hong Kong, chose New York in 2014.

"We return to Hong Kong, return to home," Mr. Zhang said. "The reform in Hong Kong allows us to make up for the regret five years ago."

The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Charles Li, said Tuesday that Alibaba's decision to list in Hong Kong "despite the difficulties" in the city shows the resilience of the city's market.

"With the returning of Alibaba, there's no reason to doubt that other companies that want to come home will not come back," Mr. Li said of other Chinese companies listed overseas.

The shares ended at 187.60 Hong Kong dollars (US$23.97) each, representing a 6.6% rise from their HK$176 offering price last week. They earlier traded as high as HK$189.50.

The gains partly reflected a rise in the value of Alibaba's New York-listed securities, known as American Depositary Shares. These have risen about 5.1% since the Hong Kong listing was priced. The secondary listing was also priced at a small discount, as is common for follow-on stock offerings.

Each ADS equivalent is to eight Hong Kong shares in Alibaba and the Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a range of 7.75 to 7.85 to its U.S. counterpart, meaning the two stock prices will have similar numbers, albeit in different currencies.

Based in the eastern Chinese technology hub of Hangzhou, Alibaba dominates online shopping in the country. Company leaders say they don't have urgent needs for the fresh funds, but want it for flexibility and to invest in relatively new businesses such as cloud computing, food delivery and digital entertainment.

Unlike its raucous 20th birthday party, which was held in a stadium, and its "Singles Day" shopping festival that featured a performance by American pop star Taylor Swift this year, Alibaba toned down the Hong Kong listing ceremony because of the tensions in the city. The ceremony featured Alibaba's mascots, including its black cat.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com

