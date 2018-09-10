Alibaba : Announces Executive Chairman Succession Plan

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today announced that one year
from today, September 10, 2019, chief executive officer Daniel Zhang
will succeed Jack Ma as chairman of the board of Alibaba Group. Mr. Ma
will continue as executive chairman of the company over the next 12
months to ensure a smooth transition of the chairmanship to Mr. Zhang.
Mr. Ma will complete his current term as a member of Alibaba Group’s
board of directors until its annual general meeting of shareholders in
2020.
Mr. Ma is a lifetime partner in the Alibaba Partnership and is a member
of its partnership committee. The Alibaba Partnership is currently
comprised of 36 partners who are also members of senior management of
Alibaba Group or its affiliates. Pursuant to the articles of association
of Alibaba Group, the Alibaba Partnership has the right to nominate a
majority of the directors to the board of the company.
Mr. Ma issued a letter to Alibaba’s customers, employees and
shareholders, which is attached to this release.
Letter from Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group
Dear Alibaba customers, Aliren, and shareholders,
Today, as we mark the 19th anniversary of
Alibaba, I am excited to share some news with you: with the approval of
our board of directors, one year from today on September 10, 2019 which
also falls on Alibaba’s 20th anniversary, Group
CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed me as chairman of the board of Alibaba
Group. While remaining as executive chairman in the next 12 months, I
will work closely with Daniel to ensure a smooth and successful
transition. Thereafter, I will stay on the Alibaba board of directors
until our annual shareholders meeting in 2020.
I have put a lot of thought and preparation into this succession plan
for ten years. I am delighted to announce the plan today thanks to the
support of the Alibaba Partnership and our board of directors. I also
want to offer special thanks to all Alibaba colleagues and your
families, because your trust, support and our joint enterprise over the
past 19 years have prepared us for this day with confidence and strength.
This transition demonstrates that Alibaba has stepped up to the next
level of corporate governance from a company that relies on individuals,
to one built on systems of organizational excellence and a culture of
talent development.
When Alibaba was founded in 1999, our goal was to build a company
that could make China and the world proud and one that could cross three
centuries to last 102 years. However, we all knew that no one could stay
with the company for 102 years. A sustainable Alibaba would have to be
built on sound governance, culture-centric philosophy, and consistency
in developing talent. No company can rely solely on its founders. Of all
people, I should know that. Because of physical limits on one’s ability
and energy, no one can shoulder the responsibilities of chairman and CEO
forever.
We asked ourselves this question 10 years ago – how could Alibaba
achieve sustainable growth after Jack Ma leaves the company? We believed
the only way to solve the problem of corporate leadership succession was
to develop a system of governance based on a unique culture and
mechanisms for developing consistent talent and successors. For the last
10 years, we kept working on these ingredients.
Having been trained as a teacher, I feel extremely proud of what I
have achieved. Teachers always want their students to exceed them, so
the responsible thing to do for me and the company to do is to let
younger, more talented people take over in leadership roles so that they
inherit our mission “to make it easy to do business anywhere.” Carrying
out this mission in order to help small businesses, young people and
women around the world is my passion. This is not only our intent from
day one but I feel blessed to have this opportunity. To realize the
dream behind this mission requires participation by a lot more people
than just Jack Ma and persistent effort by generations of Aliren.
Alibaba is amazing not because of our business or scale or
accomplishments. The best thing about Alibaba is that we come together
under a common mission and vision. Our partnership system, unique
culture and talented team have laid a strong foundation for the legacy
of our company. In fact, since I handed over the CEO’s responsibilities
in 2013, the company has run smoothly for five years on the back of
these institutional ingredients.
The partnership system we developed is a creative solution to good
governance and sustainability, as it overcomes several challenges faced
by companies of scale: continuous innovation, leadership succession,
accountability and cultural continuity. Over the years, in
iterating our management model, we have experimented with and improved
on the right balance between systems and individuals. Simply relying on
individuals or blindly following a system will not solve our problems.
To achieve long-term sustainable growth, you need the right balance
among system, people and culture. I have full confidence that our
partnership system and efforts to safeguard our culture will in time win
over the love and support from customers, employees and shareholders.
Since the founding of the company in 1999, we have been of the view
that Alibaba’s future will need to depend on “droves of talent” to
enable us to iterate on our management succession plans. After years of
hard work, today’s Alibaba has a world-class talent pool in quality and
quantity. The teacher in me feels extremely proud of our team, our
leadership and our unique mission-driven culture, as well as the fact
that we continue to develop exceptional business leaders and
professional talent like Daniel Zhang.
Daniel has been with Alibaba Group for 11 years. Since he took over
as CEO, he has demonstrated his superb talent, business acumen and
determined leadership. Under his stewardship, Alibaba has seen
consistent and sustainable growth for 13 consecutive quarters. His
analytical mind is unparalleled, he holds dear our mission and vision,
he embraces responsibility with passion, and he has the guts to innovate
and test creative business models. Deservedly, China’s business news
media has named him the No. 1 CEO in 2018. For these reasons, he and his
team have won the trust and support of customers, employees and
shareholders. Starting the process of passing the Alibaba torch to
Daniel and his team is the right decision at the right time, because I
know from working with them that they are ready, and I have complete
confidence in our next generation of leaders.
As for myself, I still have lots of dreams to pursue. Those who know
me know that I do not like to sit idle. I plan on continuing my role as
the founding partner in the Alibaba Partnership and contribute to the
work of the partnership. I also want to return to education, which
excites me with so much blessing because this is what I love to do. The
world is big, and I am still young, so I want to try new things –
because what if new dreams can be realized?!
The one thing I can promise everyone is this: Alibaba was never about
Jack Ma, but Jack Ma will forever belong to Alibaba.
Jack Ma
September 10, 2018
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere and
the company aims to achieve sustainable growth for 102 years. For the
fiscal year ended March 2018, the company reported revenues of US$39.9
billion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180909005043/en/