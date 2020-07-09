Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts 102 years.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
05:11pALIBABA : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020
BU
09:48aTikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots--Update
DJ
09:41aTikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots--Update
DJ
03:43aAnt Group listing would be fillip for Hong Kong's flagging IPO market
RE
02:45aChina's market euphoria trumps political risk in Hong Kong
RE
02:41aChinese video site Bilibili considers secondary Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
02:01aThai tech hiring startup GetLinks gets revenue boost from pandemic layoffs
RE
12:25aALIBABA : Hong Kong Shares Hit New Record High After Reports of Potential Ant IP..
DJ
07/08China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
RE
07/08EXCLUSIVE : Alibaba's Ant plans Hong Kong IPO, targets valuation over $200 billi..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 504 B 72 050 M 72 050 M
Net income 2020 148 B 21 168 M 21 168 M
Net cash 2020 288 B 41 146 M 41 146 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 844 B 692 B 693 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 117 600
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 1 900,56 CNY
Last Close Price 1 804,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Chung Hsin Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING21.49%691 549
MEITUAN DIANPING105.89%150 910
SHOPIFY INC.155.87%121 431
PINDUODUO INC.144.08%110 553
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.76.11%50 456
EBAY INC.61.37%40 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group