--Alibaba has been excluded from a program that allows mainland Chinese investors to buy Hong Kong-listed shares, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges haven't decided to revise an arrangement that excludes companies with dual listings and weighted voting rights such as Alibaba from trading on the stock connect, according to Bloomberg.

