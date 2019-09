By Josh Beckerman



Alibaba Group Holding is buying NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for about $2 billion.

The companies said this "paves the way for the two internet companies with deep roots in Hangzhou to further identify and explore business collaborations."

Alibaba expects Kaola will operate independently under its current brand.

Alibaba also agreed to buy a minority stake in NetEase Cloud Music.

