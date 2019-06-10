Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : China's Ant Financial, Vanguard form Shanghai-based venture - government records

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 06:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee stands next to the logo of Ant Financial Services Group at its headquarters in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services has formed a joint venture with a Shanghai unit of U.S.-based asset management firm The Vanguard Group, government records showed.

The venture marks a high-profile partnership of Jack Ma-controlled Ant Financial with an overseas asset management company.

The online national registry for businesses listed an entity under the Vanguard name, with registered capital of 20 million yuan ($2.88 million) and Huang Hao as its legal representative.

Huang is one of Ant Financial's top leaders.

While details are scarce, the equity joint venture will likely entail Ant Financial offering some of Vanguard's services to Chinese consumers, said Peter Alexander, managing director, Z-Ben Advisors.

"Even though no one knows specifically what they're going to do, I think it stands to reason that Vanguard will bring their expertise in running passive portfolios and Ant will bring their expertise in placement and distribution," he added.

Spokespersons for Ant Financial and Vanguard Group declined to comment on the joint venture.

Vanguard had launched a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in China in May 2017; and has about $5.2 trillion in assets as of Jan. 31, 2019.

Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, currently operates Yu'ebao - the world's largest money market fund.

The company, which holds 1.13 trillion yuan ($168.2 billion) in net assets as of 2018-end, was launched as a third-party online payment provider.

It has since branched out into consumer finance, and offers loans for small businesses, consumer credit, and other services.

In September 2018, Fidelilty Guaranty & Life Holdings Inc said it has formed a "research partnership" with Ant Financial.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
06:37aALIBABA : China's Ant Financial, Vanguard form Shanghai-based venture - governme..
RE
06/05ALIBABA GROUP : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2..
BU
06/05China's Alibaba to invest $100 million in Russian e-commerce JV
RE
06/04ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Braskem and Diageo Trade Actively
DJ
06/04Trump tells Mexico to stop "invasion" of migrants
RE
06/04HUATAI SECURITIES : Chinese broker Huatai to launch London-Shanghai Connect with..
RE
06/03HSBC : Fintech opens up a new era for business as finance undergoes high-tech re..
AQ
06/03ALIBABA : Cloud launches China Gateway initiative in Singapore with eight partne..
AQ
06/03ALIBABA : Amazon, Alibaba Battle for Web Sales During Ramadan
DJ
06/03ALIBABA : “618 Mid-year Shopping Festival” from Taobao and Tmall Emp..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 504 B
EBIT 2020 132 B
Net income 2020 81 927 M
Finance 2020 207 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,09
P/E ratio 2021 25,19
EV / Sales 2020 5,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Capitalization 2 773 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 476  CNY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING12.52%388 386
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 613
JD.COM28.05%37 434
EBAY INC.33.63%31 044
SHOPIFY INC (US)120.33%29 570
MERCADOLIBRE106.29%28 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About