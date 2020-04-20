Log in
Alibaba : Cloud Unit to Invest CNY200 Billion on Its Cloud Infrastructure Within Next Three Years

04/20/2020 | 12:27am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Alibaba Group Holding said it will invest 200 billion yuan (US$28.28 billion) within the next three years in cloud infrastructure, such as operating systems and servers.

The investment will be carried out through the e-commerce giant's cloud unit, Alibaba Cloud, it said in a statement on Monday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has posed additional stress on the overall economy across sectors, but it also steers us to put more focus on the digital economy," said Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Alibaba is the world's third-largest cloud-services provider by market share, according to market research firm Gartner Inc.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
