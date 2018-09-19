Alibaba Cloud : to Work with Kenyan Ministry to Protect Wildlife

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Alibaba Group, and the
Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of the Republic of Kenya today agreed
to explore a strategic collaboration to deploy Alibaba Cloud’s
technology to support the Kenya Wildlife Protection Project.
The first project under the collaboration in discussion will take place
at a designated area inside the Tsavo East and West National Parks, one
of Kenya’s oldest and largest protected area with over 13,500 square
kilometres. Leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s powerful computing, artificial
intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities; the project
will work to protect the park’s endangered elephants, rhinoceroses and
lions.
“It is our great honour to support the Kenyan government and make a
contribution to the country’s wildlife conservation efforts. The
collaboration underscores the positive impact that technology, including
cloud computing, AI and IoT, can have on the planet and on wildlife
protection,” said Simon Hu, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Group
and President of Alibaba Cloud. “We look forward to joining our
global partners and stakeholders in improving the protection of Kenya’s
wildlife and vital ecosystems through technology innovation.”
“Wildlife is the main attraction to tourists visiting Kenya. Among the
key species attractions are the elephant, rhino, giraffe, and buffalo
among others. Currently, Kenya has a population of about 35,000
elephants, and about 42% of this population (12,843) elephants occur in
the Tsavo ecosystem. In addition, the ecosystem also provide critical
habitat for rhinos, giraffe and lions among other species. It is
therefore important for the Government of Kenya to use technology to
protect wildlife and their habitats in the Tsavo ecosystem. As a
country, we are indeed happy to embrace such technology from Alibaba
Group to enhance our wildlife security and protection,” said Dr.
Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary from the Kenya’s Ministry of
Tourism and Wildlife.
Both parties will explore using a wide range of features connected to
Alibaba Cloud’s IoT platform for the project. Animal tracking sensors,
infra-red trap cameras, smart weather stations, ranger devices and
wide-area drones are among the technologies that will be considered to
be installed to collect real-time data of the movements and general
health of the animals. The platform would then analyse the data and
predict their behaviour and travel routes, alerting the command center
about potential risks or dangers, such as illegal poaching and
human-animal conflicts. This could help direct the deployment of ground
teams to act more quickly and better manage the park.
In addition, both parties will explore ways to combine the local
operator’s GSM telecommunications network with government-licensed
satellites to build the infrastructure, which could make data
transmission more intelligent and less costly, achieving near real-time
updates. Advanced hardware would be used as well, such as light-weight
solar-powered trackers that are easier for the animals to wear.
The project in Tsavo is only the first step in exploring the partnership
between Alibaba Cloud and the Kenyan Government. The parties have agreed
to explore the potential to expand the protection project to more parks
across Kenya, and, ultimately, build a nationwide, digital ecological
protection platform. Both parties will also explore cooperation in staff
training and the development of educational-tourism opportunities in
Kenya. This latest initiative follows the visit of Jack Ma to Africa
earlier in 2018, as well as the company’s support of a fund to support
entrepreneurs in the region.
