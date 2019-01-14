Log in
Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
News

Alibaba : Confident in China Sales Despite 'Troubling Headwinds'

01/14/2019 | 03:44pm EST

By Jennifer Smith

The president of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. expressed confidence in the country's consumer market despite recent data showing a deepening economic slowdown.

"This is a market that requires patience," Alibaba President J. Michael Evans said in a presentation at the National Retail Federation's annual trade show in New York on Monday. "But if you think about where the country is going in the long-term...The future I think looks very good, notwithstanding some troubling headwinds."

Sluggish sales in China are weighing on companies like Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and iPhone maker Apple Inc., and analysts are watching to see how the slowdown could affect results at Starbucks Corp., Nike Inc. and others.

The sales reports come as other indicators of the country's economy are turning downward. China reported a surprising 4.4% decline in exports in December, according to data from China's customs administration, and consumer prices decelerated sharply last month, growing at the slowest pace in six months.

Alibaba, whose Taobao and Tmall marketplaces connect merchants with Chinese consumers, cut its full-year revenue forecast by 4% to 6% in November, citing growing doubts about the economy and slowing sales growth for smartphones and other consumer electronics amid trade tensions with the U.S.

"China has slowed down," Mr. Evans said. "As a $13 trillion economy, it would be quite unusual if it could continue to grow at 7% or 8%." He expects growth to slow in 2019 "because of natural causes within the country and but also because the trade embargo."

Still, over the next 10 years, China will probably become the largest economy in the world, Mr. Evans said, with consumption as a percentage of gross domestic product accounting for the biggest piece.

"China is the largest consumer market in the world, and the things that they want to buy are for the most part not produced in China," Mr. Evans said. Alibaba has tens thousands of brands, including many from the U.S., that sell products directly to Chinese consumers.

That market is expected to grow as Chinese consumers gain wealth.

"There are 300 million today that are in the middle class," he said. Over the next five years, "another 300 million to 400 million people will move into the middle class, and it will not be a market that most small businesses and retailers can afford to ignore...If you're a retailer, it's a great market for the future, but it will take time."

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

