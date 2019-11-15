Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Demand Strong for Alibaba's Hong Kong Listing, Sources Say --Reuters

0
11/15/2019 | 01:39pm EST

--Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.'s (BABA) Hong King listing is seeing strong demand, Reuters reported Friday, citing "sources with direct knowledge of the matter."

--The order book for the $13.4 billion offering has been covered "multiple times," the report said.

--A company spokeswoman declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alibaba-listing/alibaba-gets-strong-demand-for-13-4-billion-hong-kong-listing-sources-idUSKBN1XO33C

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 518 B
EBIT 2020 95 071 M
Net income 2020 141 B
Finance 2020 272 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,94x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 3 350 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 594,74  CNY
Last Close Price 1 283,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.36%477 263
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 501
JD.COM, INC.60.39%48 974
PINDUODUO INC.84.14%48 029
SHOPIFY INC.125.68%36 211
EBAY INC.23.41%28 441
