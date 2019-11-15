Alibaba : Demand Strong for Alibaba's Hong Kong Listing, Sources Say --Reuters

--Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.'s (BABA) Hong King listing is seeing strong demand, Reuters reported Friday, citing "sources with direct knowledge of the matter."

--The order book for the $13.4 billion offering has been covered "multiple times," the report said.

--A company spokeswoman declined to comment, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alibaba-listing/alibaba-gets-strong-demand-for-13-4-billion-hong-kong-listing-sources-idUSKBN1XO33C

