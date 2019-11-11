Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Generated US$12 Billion of GMV in the First Hour of the 2019 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 02:46pm EST

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) today kicked off the 2019 11.11 Global Shopping Festival at midnight in China. In the first minute and eight seconds, GMV settled through Alipay reached US$1.0 billion (RMB7.0 billion). In the first hour, GMV settled through Alipay reached US$12.0 billion (RMB84.0 billion).

In the hours leading up to the shopping event, Alibaba’s video streaming platform Youku hosted the fifth annual countdown gala, which included interactive performances from Taylor Swift and other international and domestic celebrities. Hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, the gala was broadcast live across nearly 30 platforms and TV channels.

For additional content from the event, please follow the Alibaba Group official Twitter account at www.twitter.com/AlibabaGroup, or visit Alibaba’s corporate news site Alizila for live results, videos, fact sheets, b-roll and other content related to this year’s 11.11.

About the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The 11.11 shopping festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness about the value of online shopping. More than 200,000 brands are participating in this year’s event. For the latest news and updates on the 2019 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, please visit: https://alizi.la/2019-11-11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a company that lasts at least 102 years.

______________________________

GMV for the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the total value of orders settled through Alipay on Alibaba's China retail marketplaces, Lazada, AliExpress, Kaola and New Retail and consumer services platforms within a 24-hour period on November 11. It is reported on a real-time basis and includes shipping charges paid (where applicable). Alibaba Group’s operating results disclosed in this press release are denominated in RMB. All translations of RMB into US$ are made at US$1=RMB6.9945, the central parity rate announced by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on November 8, 2019. All GMV and other figures presented in this press release are unaudited and subject to adjustments.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
02:46pALIBABA : Generated US$12 Billion of GMV in the First Hour of the 2019 11.11 Glo..
BU
11/09ALIBABA HIRES MORE BANKS ON UP TO $1 : sources
RE
11/09WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
11/08Tech Up On Economic View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Airbus, The Gap, Disney
11/08EXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba plans $15 billion listing in late Nove..
RE
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 518 B
EBIT 2020 94 515 M
Net income 2020 142 B
Finance 2020 262 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,97x
EV / Sales2021 4,49x
Capitalization 3 355 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 592,44  CNY
Last Close Price 1 288,51  CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.54%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.92.65%50 551
JD.COM, INC.58.77%47 953
SHOPIFY INC.114.98%34 191
EBAY INC.24.30%28 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group