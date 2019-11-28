Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/27 04:02:51 pm
200.82 USD   +3.14%
07:21aALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
DJ
11/27Alibaba makes strong debut in Hong Kong market
AQ
11/27Investors Press SoftBank on Losses -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:21am EST

By Joanne Chiu and Stu Woo

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Hong Kong listing has given a fresh boost to what was already China's most valuable technology company.

The e-commerce giant's stock jumped 5.6% to 204 Hong Kong dollars ($26.07) Thursday, giving investors who subscribed to the $11.2 billion secondary offering a nearly 16% gain in three days since the shares began trading on Tuesday morning.

Alibaba leaders said they wanted to list in Hong Kong because, compared with its primary listing in New York, the semiautonomous Chinese city has more investors who regularly use its products. Alibaba dominates Chinese online retail and is pushing into food delivery, cloud computing and other businesses.

"The U.S. investors probably gave it a discount it doesn't deserve," said Bernstein analyst David Dai. He said the high share price will help Alibaba motivate employees with stock options, raise money in the future and boost the company's international prestige.

Alibaba's American depositary receipts rose 5.4% over the past three sessions to US$200.82. That is just a tad off its historic high in June last year, and gives the company a market value of more than half a trillion dollars.

The difference between the two share-price moves in the last three trading days is because the Hong Kong stock was initially cheaper, since it was priced last week at a discount to the U.S. securities. After Thursday's action, it is now trading at a significant premium.

Some Chinese funds in Hong Kong have bought Alibaba stock, and in coming months investors based in mainland China may rush to do the same once the company's shares are available via a stock connect program. If so, Alibaba's stock may rise further, said David Gaud, Asia chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management at Pictet Wealth Management.

"Mainland investors are more comfortable with high valuations," he said.

At Wednesday's U.S. close, Alibaba was trading at a price of 24 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, lower than its rival Tencent Holding Ltd.'s nearly 27 times for the same period, according to FactSet.

Alibaba leaders wanted its 2014 initial public offering to be in the Asian financial hub, but at the time the Hong Kong exchange's "one shareholder, one vote" principle clashed with the company's complicated structure that gives founders more control over other shareholders. Alibaba settled for New York, where it raised $25 billion, a record that may be eclipsed in coming weeks by oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO. Hong Kong's exchange since relaxed its rules, paving the way for Tuesday's listing.

The exchange is now reaping extra business. Alibaba shares valued at HK$8.37 billion traded hands on Thursday, making it the city's most active stock and accounting for more than a 10th of total market turnover by value.

On Wednesday, the city's index compiler said Alibaba will join the Hang Seng Composite Index from Dec. 9. The company isn't yet eligible for the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index, but the index compiler will consult investors on whether to include companies with dual-class shares to its major benchmark in the first quarter of next year.

Alibaba hasn't laid out detailed plans on how it intends to use the $11.2 billion it raised. The company already had nearly $33 billion in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30. Alibaba leaders have said they simply wanted more flexibility, for example, to invest in expanding businesses or for potential acquisitions. The total raised may rise to about $13 billion if bankers underwriting the deal exercise an option by mid-December to buy more shares.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com and Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.14% 200.82 Delayed Quote.46.51%
HANG SENG -0.10% 26920.76 Real-time Quote.4.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
07:21aALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
DJ
11/27Alibaba makes strong debut in Hong Kong market
AQ
11/27Investors Press SoftBank on Losses -- WSJ
DJ
11/27ALIBABA : shares soar after Hong Kong flotation
AQ
11/27China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation
RE
11/26ALIBABA : A Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- 3rd Update
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26Alibaba’s amazing IPO and other companies’ news
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26BIG DEALS : trade hopes, M&A lift world shares
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 518 B
EBIT 2020 94 808 M
Net income 2020 141 B
Finance 2020 288 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,73x
EV / Sales2021 5,04x
Capitalization 3 773 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 602,87  CNY
Last Close Price 1 411,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Evans President & Director
Wei Wu CFO & Head-Strategic Investments
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Chung Tsai Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING46.51%536 862
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%77 266
JD.COM, INC.58.39%48 404
PINDUODUO INC.59.80%41 682
SHOPIFY INC.146.30%39 519
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.101.26%29 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group