Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING (BABA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/19 10:04:27 pm
162.63 USD   +3.82%
05:41aALIBABA : Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-U..
RE
04:55aJACK MA : Xinhua
RE
04:19aALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Alibaba : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:19am CEST
Alibaba Group's Jack Ma attends the WAIC in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma said the company can no longer meet its promise to create 1 million jobs in the United States due to U.S.-China trade tensions, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

(Reuters) - Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma said the company can no longer meet its promise to create 1 million jobs in the United States due to U.S.-China trade tensions, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Ma has already warned that the trade war between the world's two largest economies could last decades and that China should focus exports on the "Silk Road" trade route, citing Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Ma met U.S. President Donald Trump two years ago and laid out the Chinese e-commerce giant's plan to bring one million small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years.

"This commitment is based on friendly China-U.S. cooperation and the rational and objective premise of bilateral trade," Ma told Xinhua on Wednesday.

"The current situation has already destroyed the original premise. There is no way to deliver the promise."

While Ma had not detailed how he would add those jobs, he has said that he wanted to encourage American small businesses to sell on Alibaba marketplace Tmall and Taobao, reasoning that every new business that joined the platform would have to hire a person to manage the extra sales.

Investors seemed unfazed by Ma's comments, with Alibaba shares closing up 3.8 percent on Wednesday. They have declined 5.7 percent so far this year, including those gains.

Trump on Monday imposed 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports from China, and threatened duties on about $267 billion (£203 billion) more if China retaliated.

China responded a day later with tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. goods as planned, but reduced the level of tariffs it will collect on the products.

Ma's latest comments come on top of others he recently made about the escalating trade skirmish and show his support for Beijing's stance on how additional tariffs will affect businesses and the country's cornerstone One Belt One Road foreign policy initiative.

"The U.S. like competition, China likes harmony, they're two different cultures," Ma said at an investor conference in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Ma, expected to step down as Alibaba chairman in a year, predicted on Tuesday that trade frictions would lead to "a mess" for all parties involved.

He added U.S. tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese products could prompt the country to export elsewhere.

"We should work more in Africa, SEA (South East Asia), Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru, Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Cate Cadell and Adam Jourdan in Beijing; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
05:41aALIBABA : Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-U.S. trade wa..
RE
04:55aJACK MA : Xinhua
RE
04:19aALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - X..
RE
12:04aALIBABA : founder retracts promise to create 1M jobs in U.S., calling trade rela..
AQ
09/19ALIBABA : doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
AQ
09/19ALIBABA : doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
AQ
09/19MUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver U..
AQ
09/19Alibaba to set up dedicated chip subsidiary
AQ
09/19Alibaba to set up dedicated chip subsidiary
AQ
09/19ALIBABA : Cloud to Work with Kenyan Ministry to Protect Wildlife
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/19Jack Ma recants 1M job promise on US-China tensions 
09/19Google Home tops Q2 speaker shipments; Apple HomePod doesn't rank 
09/19Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/19WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 114 B
Net income 2019 61 871 M
Finance 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,90
P/E ratio 2020 30,57
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Capitalization 2 785 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 526  CNY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.68%411 296
JD.COM-37.83%36 853
EBAY-9.59%33 843
SHOPIFY INC (US)60.67%16 348
MERCADOLIBRE0.13%14 230
RAKUTEN INC-19.44%10 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.