News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alibaba : Jack Ma to step down in September 2019, Zhang to become chairman

09/10/2018 | 03:48am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., attends the Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the charismatic co-founder of China's largest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will step down as chairman in exactly one year on Sept. 10, 2019, the company said.

Current Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang will replace him as chairman, while Ma will complete his current term on Alibaba's board of directors following the company's annual general meeting in 2020.

Ma relinquished the role of chief executive in 2013. Zhang, 46, has been in the job since 2015 after serving as the company's chief operating officer.

Ma, who turned 54 on Monday, will continue to mentor senior management as part of an advisory board called the "Alibaba Partnership".

Zhang, 46, previously served as the company's chief operating officer. He is known as a key architect of Alibaba's "Singles Day", the Nov. 11 event that has becomes the world's largest online shopping event.

"I will work closely with Daniel to ensure a smooth and successful transition," Ma said in a letter released by the company.

Ma, who co-founded Alibaba in 1999, is one of China's richest people with a net worth of $36.6 billion, according to Forbes while the company has grown to have more than 66,000 full-time employees and market value of some $420 billion.

A former English teacher with no technical background, Ma has a large popular following in China and is seen as an icon of self-made wealth.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Cate Cadell

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 394 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 61 616 M
Finance 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,99
P/E ratio 2020 31,42
EV / Sales 2019 6,80x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 2 876 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 528  CNY
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.83%420 301
JD.COM-34.93%38 600
EBAY-9.94%33 635
SHOPIFY INC (US)39.25%14 966
MERCADOLIBRE3.76%14 417
RAKUTEN INC-22.56%10 440
