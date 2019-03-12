Alibaba : Kenya's Safaricom, China's Ant Financial enter online payment agreement
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom and Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce company, have entered an agreement on using mobile payment service M-Pesa for online shopping, Safaricom said on Tuesday.
"The move especially targets microtraders in the country who source for goods and other supplies from manufacturers in China," Safaricom said in a statement.
