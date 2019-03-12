Alibaba : Kenya's Safaricom, China's Ant Financial enter online payment agreement

Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 372 B EBIT 2019 99 397 M Net income 2019 69 210 M Finance 2019 161 B Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 45,36 P/E ratio 2020 40,89 EV / Sales 2019 8,03x EV / Sales 2020 5,75x Capitalization 3 143 B Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 51 Average target price 1 381 CNY Spread / Average Target 14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director John Michael Evans President & Director Yun Ma Executive Chairman Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 31.62% 468 130 JD.COM 31.96% 38 759 EBAY INC. 29.14% 32 835 SHOPIFY INC (US) 44.74% 20 948 MERCADOLIBRE 64.29% 20 323 RAKUTEN INC 30.01% 11 970