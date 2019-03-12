Log in
Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
My previous session
News 
News

Alibaba : Kenya's Safaricom, China's Ant Financial enter online payment agreement

03/12/2019 | 03:33am EDT
A man walks past Safaricom shop, a mobile telecommunication provider in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom and Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba, China's largest e-commerce company, have entered an agreement on using mobile payment service M-Pesa for online shopping, Safaricom said on Tuesday.

"The move especially targets microtraders in the country who source for goods and other supplies from manufacturers in China," Safaricom said in a statement.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.07% 180.41 Delayed Quote.31.62%
SAFARICOM PLC End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 372 B
EBIT 2019 99 397 M
Net income 2019 69 210 M
Finance 2019 161 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,36
P/E ratio 2020 40,89
EV / Sales 2019 8,03x
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
Capitalization 3 143 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 1 381  CNY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING31.62%468 130
JD.COM31.96%38 759
EBAY INC.29.14%32 835
SHOPIFY INC (US)44.74%20 948
MERCADOLIBRE64.29%20 323
RAKUTEN INC30.01%11 970
