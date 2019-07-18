Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alibaba Group Holding    BABA

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Michael Kors Announces Launch of Its Digital Flagship on Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Innovative Partnership to Create an Immersive Shopping Experience for Chinese Shoppers

Michael Kors, the namesake brand established by the world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear, today announced that it will open its digital flagship store on Tmall, which will be featured on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group’s dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands. The new online store marks the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide Tmall customers in China with exclusive access to special products launched only on Tmall as well as the entire range of Michael Kors women’s and men’s products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005447/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to launch our new Michael Kors digital flagship on Tmall and Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. Consumers are becoming more digitally engaged with luxury shopping in China and Tmall Luxury Pavilion is the perfect venue for us to communicate Michael Kors’ brand vision”, says John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited, the fashion holding company behind Michael Kors.

Michael Kors will continue to message exciting activities throughout the coming months which will include New York Fashion Week in September. Michael Kors will tap into Tmall’s strengths as the largest B2C platform in China to create an immersive shopping destination that will complement the brand’s own leading digital strategy.

“Michael Kors is an iconic, beloved brand and we are delighted to partner with them as they look to accelerate their momentum in the Chinese market. This collaboration will bring both exciting products and elevated shopping experiences to the more than 700 million Chinese consumers on our platforms,” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall.

Michael Kors currently operates 149 stores in mainland China as well as its own online store (MichaelKors.cn).

Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers more than 100 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Burberry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod’s, Versace, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Gentle Monster, Giuseppe Zanotti, MCM, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, and Zenith.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

About Tmall

Launched in 2008, Tmall (www.tmall.com) caters to consumers’ ever-growing demand for high-quality products and premium shopping experience. A large number of international and Chinese brands and retailers have established storefronts on Tmall. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, Tmall was the largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume, according to Analysys, and continues to grow quickly. Tmall is a business operated by Alibaba Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environment of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Capri Holdings Limited or their respective affiliates (the “Parties”), all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Parties’ control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Parties’ possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Parties’ have made in light of management’s experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Parties believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
09:20aALIBABA : Michael Kors Announces Launch of Its Digital Flagship on Alibaba's Tma..
BU
06:28aVerizon resurrects media business as safe haven on the internet
RE
02:50aEBay Lifts Outlook on Solid Results -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aChinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Seeks $2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/17'Expect craziness' as China readies debut of Nasdaq-style board
RE
07/16Tencent-backed live-streaming firm DouYu prices U.S. IPO at low end of range
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/15China's Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals' services
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 507 B
EBIT 2020 83 308 M
Net income 2020 81 650 M
Finance 2020 227 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,73x
EV / Sales2021 4,23x
Capitalization 3 129 B
Chart ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Alibaba Group Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 1 502,09  CNY
Last Close Price 1 201,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Evans President & Director
Yun Ma Executive Chairman
Wei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING27.54%455 156
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%48 656
JD.COM46.73%44 781
SHOPIFY INC (US)134.97%36 610
EBAY INC.42.22%34 016
MERCADOLIBRE115.72%31 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About