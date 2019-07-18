Alibaba : Michael Kors Announces Launch of Its Digital Flagship on Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Innovative Partnership to Create an Immersive Shopping Experience for Chinese Shoppers

Michael Kors, the namesake brand established by the world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear, today announced that it will open its digital flagship store on Tmall, which will be featured on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group’s dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands. The new online store marks the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide Tmall customers in China with exclusive access to special products launched only on Tmall as well as the entire range of Michael Kors women’s and men’s products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005447/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to launch our new Michael Kors digital flagship on Tmall and Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. Consumers are becoming more digitally engaged with luxury shopping in China and Tmall Luxury Pavilion is the perfect venue for us to communicate Michael Kors’ brand vision”, says John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited, the fashion holding company behind Michael Kors.

Michael Kors will continue to message exciting activities throughout the coming months which will include New York Fashion Week in September. Michael Kors will tap into Tmall’s strengths as the largest B2C platform in China to create an immersive shopping destination that will complement the brand’s own leading digital strategy.

“Michael Kors is an iconic, beloved brand and we are delighted to partner with them as they look to accelerate their momentum in the Chinese market. This collaboration will bring both exciting products and elevated shopping experiences to the more than 700 million Chinese consumers on our platforms,” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall.

Michael Kors currently operates 149 stores in mainland China as well as its own online store (MichaelKors.cn).

Launched in 2017, Tmall Luxury Pavilion now offers more than 100 brands, ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars including Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Burberry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod’s, Versace, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Gentle Monster, Giuseppe Zanotti, MCM, Maserati, LVMH-owned Rimowa, Guerlain, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, and Zenith.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

About Tmall

Launched in 2008, Tmall (www.tmall.com) caters to consumers’ ever-growing demand for high-quality products and premium shopping experience. A large number of international and Chinese brands and retailers have established storefronts on Tmall. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, Tmall was the largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume, according to Analysys, and continues to grow quickly. Tmall is a business operated by Alibaba Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environment of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Capri Holdings Limited or their respective affiliates (the “Parties”), all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Parties’ control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Parties’ possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Parties’ have made in light of management’s experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Parties believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005447/en/