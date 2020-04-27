Log in
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING

(BABA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba : Named by Gartner as Third Biggest Global Provider for IaaS and First in Asia Pacific

04/27/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Maintained its position for the third consecutive year

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced that it has the third biggest market share in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market and the biggest in the Asia Pacific region for the third year in a row in 2019, said the leading global research and advisory firm Gartner in its latest report.

Alibaba’s market share in the global IaaS market climbed to 9.1% in 2019, up from 7.7% the year earlier, said the firm. The Gartner report, Market Share: IT Services, 2019, also showed that in the Asia Pacific region, Alibaba’s market share increased to 28.2% last year, from 26.1% in 2018.

“We believe our strong growth and leading market position is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the support of our many customers and partners around the world, to whom we are truly grateful," said Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "We look forward to continuing our work, which enables our global customers and partners to expedite their digital transformation journeys through our scalable, robust and secure infrastructure, advanced analytics capabilities and thriving ecosystem."

"To us, the report once again demonstrated Alibaba Cloud's commitment to our global strategy to expand on our worldwide presence by enhancing our global infrastructure and network." added Zhang.

Alibaba Cloud currently has 63 availability zones in 21 regions, serving millions of customers across the globe. It has more than 70 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.

Alibaba Cloud is committed to offering enhanced cloud services to more clients across the globe. It announced last week that it will invest an additional RMB200 billion (approximately US$28 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating system, servers, chips and network.

Alibaba Cloud is the technology and public cloud platform underpinning Alibaba’s rich and diverse ecosystem, which ranges from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management solutions. It supported $38.4 billion in transactions on a single day during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival last year.

In addition to Gartner’s findings, an earlier report from market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC), showed that Alibaba Cloud recorded the fastest year-on-year revenue growth versus other global cloud service providers in the first half of last year.

To view the Gartner report, please click on this link (content only accessible to Gartner subscribers).

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
